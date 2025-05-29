NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Hurricanes, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Brad Treliving met with the media to discuss all things Toronto Maple Leafs, including their plans for the summer, addressing the contract extensions of Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Matthew Knies. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are reworking their lineups after Zach Hyman went down with an injury and Connor Brown remains unavailable for Game 5. Patrick Roy will remain as head coach of the New York Islanders. Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes going to spend big this off-season in an attempt to rebound from another disappointing playoff exit?

Maple Leafs Offseason Plans

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving spoke about changing the DNA of the Maple Leafs on Thursday, but wouldn’t rule out the idea that Marner could be part of their future. When asked about negotiations and if a contract would be offered before July 1, Treliving wouldn’t commit to anything, saying only, “We’re in that process right now.” He noted he will get in touch with Marner’s agent. “We’ll have to see how this all works…. And he’s got a say in the process.”

When asked about a contract extension for Matthew Knies, Treliving noted, “I’d like to get it done as soon as possible.” He added, “I thought Matthew had a tremendous year… Matthew is a big part of the future going forward.”

Oilers Lineup Notes for Game 5

There will be no Connor Brown and no Zach Hyman for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 versus the Dallas Stars. The jury is still out on Mattias Ekholm, despite the Oilers continually saying he’s inching closer to a return.

Jeff Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The belief is that Jeff Skinner will get his second look at the playoffs (the first being Game 1 versus the Los Angeles Kings). He’s got an opportunity to step up and earn a regular spot in the lineup in a potential elimination game that could send the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final. It’s unlikely Skinner goes on the top line to replace Hyman, as that spot could go to someone like Evander Kane.

Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports, “Sounds like an excellent chance Ekholm plays tonight. The loss of Hyman is massive, but 14 is a huge presence in that locker room that they have been without so his return potentially comes at a critical time.”

Hurricanes Eliminated: Is Their Response Mitch Marner?

James Mirtle of The Athletic writes that the Carolina Hurricanes are gearing up for a big offseason and with nearly $30 million in projected cap space, they are likely to take a big swing at Mitch Marner. The Hurricanes are clearly a solid team, but they believe they need an elite scorer and offensive threat to go with their never-quit roster.

Mirtle writes, “They’re obviously going to take another run at Mitch Marner, but upgrading in goal and on the blue line — where Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov’s age has been showing — are vital, too. But the best still appears to be coming.”

Patrick Roy to Remain Islanders Head Coach

According to the organization, Mathieu Darche, the new general manager of the New York Islanders, announced today that Patrick Roy will remain as the team’s Head Coach. It is not clear yet if the rest of the coaching staff will be staying put.

As for Darche’s first moves as GM, he was asked about the Islanders and their first-overall pick. He responded, “Someone would have to really knock my socks off to trade that pick.” The expectation is that the team will make the No. 1 selection.