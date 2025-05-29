Stars Must Embrace Physicality to Extend Series Against Oilers

The Dallas Stars find themselves on the brink of elimination, trailing the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in the Western Conference Final. Game 5 tonight at the American Airlines Center is a must-win to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.

To turn the tide, the Stars must embrace a more aggressive, physical brand of hockey, something that’s been missing for much of the series.

The Need for Physicality

In Game 4, Dallas came out with jump but couldn’t sustain it, ultimately falling 4-1. The Oilers’ quick-strike offense, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, capitalized on Dallas’s passive approach.

The numbers tell the story: Dallas was outshot in the third period, and outhit in Game 4, a clear sign of which team was dictating the physical tone of the game. The Stars didn’t just lose on the scoreboard; they lost the emotional battle.

Head coach Pete DeBoer has stated that the Stars aren’t built for retaliation, instead emphasizing the importance of sticking to their structure (Five Thoughts from Star-Oiler Game 4, Dallas News, May 29, 2025). But Edmonton has been allowed too much freedom. If Dallas doesn’t respond with a physical pushback, the Oilers will continue to dictate the pace and style of play.

Jamie Benn, known for his edge and leadership, is most effective when the game gets gritty. The Stars need to follow his lead. Physicality doesn’t just mean big hits it means playing with purpose, finishing checks, and making life miserable for the other team’s stars.

Psychological Impact of Physical Play

Hockey is as much mental as it is physical. When players are getting hit every shift, it creates fatigue not just in the body, but in the mind. When you have to look over your shoulder before every puck touch, your decision-making suffers.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) skates between Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

That pressure leads to turnovers, broken plays, and rushed shots. Goaltenders lose sightlines with bodies crashing the net. The Oilers thrive on rhythm, speed, and transition. Physical play disrupts that rhythm and forces them to play a less comfortable game.

No team can fully shut down McDavid or Draisaitl, but you can throw off their timing. A physical, heavy forecheck doesn’t just win possession, it plants seeds of doubt.

Balancing Aggression and Discipline

Of course, there’s a line that can’t be crossed. Edmonton’s power play has been lethal throughout the postseason, and especially dangerous at home, converting at a staggering 60% rate in this series. That’s why Dallas must be smart in how they apply pressure. Controlled aggression is key. They can’t give the Oilers free opportunities to regain momentum through the man advantage.

Players need to stay emotionally engaged but composed. This is where leadership and experience matter most knowing when to walk away, when to hit, and when to let the scoreboard do the talking.

Offensive Urgency

The Stars’ offensive struggles are becoming a real concern. They’ve managed just one goal in each of the last three games. The top six has been far too quiet.

Miro Heiskanen and Wyatt Johnston have pushed the pace, but more is needed from the likes of Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin. Even Mikko Rantanen, who has only two points in his last six games, needs to be a bigger factor (Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Game 5 betting odds, predictions and tips, talkSPORT, May 29, 2025).

It’s not just about finishing, it’s about volume. Dallas must increase their shot totals, drive inside the dots, and get traffic in front of Stuart Skinner, who looked confident in Game 4 with 28 saves.

Getting greasy goals, tips, rebounds, and screens is often the difference in tight playoff games.

The Path Forward

To extend the series and bring it back to Edmonton, the Stars must:

Increase Physical Play: Finish every check. Make the Oilers earn every inch of ice.

Support Each Other: Stand up for teammates. Bring energy to the bench. Build unity through confrontation.

Maintain Discipline: No retaliation penalties. Be tough, not reckless.

Elevate Offensive Pressure: Shoot more. Drive the net. Create chaos in front of Skinner.

Game 5 isn’t just a hockey game, it’s a gut check. If Dallas wants to keep their Stanley Cup dreams alive, they must play like their season depends on it. Because it does.