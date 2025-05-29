Marner for Bennett?: Host Gets Text on Huge Sign-&-Trade

SDPN host and Sportsnet’s watch-along super fan, Steve Dangle Glynn, just posted that he received a text on his phone that said the following:

“Could Darren Ferris engineer a June 28 Marner for Bennett dual sign and trade that results in Bennett getting 8×8 in Toronto and Marner getting 8×12 in Florida?” My phone then melted and evil spirits floated from it. Not sure what that means.”

While this isn’t confirmation that the two teams are discussing a deal — highly unlikely, given that Florida has secured its spot in the Stanley Cup Final — it is an interesting bit of speculation. John Shannon recently reported that Sam Bennett likely has his UFA landing spots down to two teams, the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, several reports have Marner wanting to go where the spotlight isn’t as bright, the tax benefits are better and the team has a chance to win, which screams Florida.

A Sign-and-Trade Involving Bennett and Marner?

Sign-and-trade deals are rare in the NHL. Even more rare is to see two of them done in the same deal. Still, that’s what this seemingly anonymous text is suggesting, both the Panthers and Maple Leafs might consider doing. And, on the surface, it makes some sense.

The Maple Leafs are looking to change up their DNA, and moving a piece of the “Core Four” seems like a given. It’s either going to be Marner or John Tavares, but Marner might have one foot out the door already. If he wants to go to Florida, why not get something in return? Meanwhile, if Bennett is looking to come to Toronto, get these deals done and make the trade.

Nov 29, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) takes the puck to thew outside of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield (5) during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

Bennett could arguably get more in free agency than $8 million, but the reason both teams do this is that extra year on each respective contract. As a free agent, the most a player can sign for is seven years. But, if Marner and Bennett both respectively sign eight-year deals, then approve trades, they each get an extra year, bringing down their cap hits.

Is This Best for Both Sides?

The Panthers may lose Bennett, but in return, they’ll get an elite winger and playmaker. The Maple Leafs acquire a top-six, physical winger who can score and brings an edge the team sorely lacks. If both sides make this deal, it could be a real win, avoiding the drama that comes with competing against other teams in free agency.

Once these players go to market, there’s no telling what drama unfolds. Neither the Panthers nor the Maple Leafs should take a chance if these are the two players they are zeroed in on.

It’s easy to debate which team gets the better player, but much of that depends on perspective. Florida receives a superstar, and the Leafs get a forward who can play with anyone and brings his teammates into the fight. It sounds like a win/win.

The question remains if either player wants to avoid free agency or test the market. There’s a benefit to seeing what comes on July 1. There is also the question of how much the Panthers are willing to spend on Marner. With no state tax and their top player making $10 million per season, going up to $12 million on Marner might not be a given.