Oilers Will Benefit From Time Off Before Western Conference Final

The longer that the second round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars goes, the better it’ll be for the Edmonton Oilers. You couldn’t have said that a year ago or even a month ago, as this Oilers team in the Connor McDavid era has not started well after long breaks, but this current team feels like a different animal.

They seem like a true battle-hardened group who have learned from their mistakes, and they’re more focused than ever on what they need to do to get to the Stanley Cup Final, and possibly win it in 2025. In Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers looked gassed, and I think they learned their lesson – that’s why this long layoff between playoff rounds is only going to help them as they work to get back to the Stanley Cup Final in 2025.

Key Players Will Get More Time to Recover From Injuries

The injury situations with defenceman Mattias Ekholm and Calvin Pickard are quite well known, and the latest news has them both returning to the ice during the Western Conference Final. However, we don’t know who else in the Oilers dressing room needs some time off to heal their injuries – I’m thinking Leon Draisaitl could use a few days off to rest his beaten body, same thing with Zach Hyman, who is leading the Oilers in hits this playoff season. Trent Frederic might need some time to rest his injuries from the regular season. McDavid might even need some time to heal, especially after that wicked hit he sustained in Game 5 in Las Vegas where his head and shoulder hit the boards after yet another strong defensive zone play for the Oilers captain.

Knoblauch Will Use the Extra Time Off Wisely

One of the biggest casualties during the Stanley Cup Playoffs is often quality practice time. With series usually having one day off between games, the players need their rest and game day skates are often just a time to get a feel for the ice without too much strategic instruction. With head coach Kris Knoblauch having a few extra days to engage the team in full practice, he and assistant coaches Paul Coffey, Glen Gulutzen, Mark Stuart, as well as goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Noah Segall, can concentrate on tweaking the power play and penalty kill, and give players such as Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Ty Emberson and goalie Olivier Rodrigue extra ice time and reps to keep their games sharp.

May 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) celebrates with team mates after scoring a game-winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime to give the Oilers a 1-0 victory in the game and a 4-1 series win during game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Based on scouting information about both Dallas and Winnipeg, there might be a chance that Knoblauch mixes up his lines to maximize the impact they can make against both the Stars or the Jets. Knoblauch and his staff have done a masterful job in mixing up their lines in both of the Oilers’ winning series against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round. I expect this solid strategic work to continue into the Western Conference Final and possibly the Stanley Cup Final if the Oilers can get that far.

This Version of the Oilers Is Different

The 2024-25 version of the Oilers has looked like a completely different team than the regular season, but also in playoffs past. They have a quiet swagger about them, and it took until Games 3 and 4 of the first round series against the Kings for them to really find their way. Ever since those two home games, they’ve looked every bit like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. In fact, the way the roster has been constructed – especially with the moves general manager Stan Bowman has made bringing in John Klingberg, Jake Walman, Frederic, and Kasperi Kapanen, and the moves he didn’t make in standing pat with goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Pickard, he really deserves some credit.

As mentioned, the Oilers have historically been a team that has not played well after long layoffs. Just look at their starts to the regular season in 2023-24 and in 2024-25, as well as their drop-off in play after the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February. For some reason, I don’t think that’s going to happen going into the Western Conference Final against Dallas or Winnipeg. I expect the Oilers to be well-rested, well-prepared by their coaches, and ready to get to their goal of winning the Stanley Cup. They’re halfway there. And they’re not living on a prayer. They’ll be rested and ready to roll.