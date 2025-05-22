8 Former Flames Who Remain in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Calgary Flames are not in the hunt for the Stanley Cup, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t reason for their fan base to tune into the action. There have already been some great series to date, and are currently two more underway in both the Western and Eastern Conference Finals.

The Western Conference Final is between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars, while the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes are duking it out in the East. As it turns out, there is at least one former Flames player on three of the four teams who remain, which gives Calgary fans plenty of options as to who to cheer for, depending on which player(s) they are the biggest fans are. Here is a look at all eight that could hoist the Stanley Cup in roughly a month’s time.

Matthew Tkachuk

There won’t be any Flames fans surprised to see Matthew Tkachuk’s name on this list, as he was a household name in Calgary for years and continues to be one as a member of the Panthers. The 27-year-old has helped lead the Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, including a championship last year that came versus the Oilers.

May 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Tkachuk hasn’t had his best postseason to date, recording three goals and 10 points through 13 games. That hasn’t hurt the Panthers, however, who currently lead their series versus the Hurricanes 1-0 as they look to reach the Cup Final for the third straight year.

Sam Bennett

The other name on this list who won’t come as a surprise as Sam Bennett, who has also played an integral role in the Panthers’ success these past few years. The 28-year-old appeared to be a draft bust in his days with the Flames, but quickly rejuvenated his career after joining the Panthers organization.

Bennett is having himself an excellent postseason to date, having scored a team-leading seven goals while also distributing three helpers through 13 outings. He is an absolute menace to go up against, and should continue to be a pain for the Hurricanes throughout the remainder of the Eastern Conference Final.

A.J. Greer

The final former Flames on the Panthers’ roster is A.J. Greer, who spent the 2023-24 season in Calgary. The 28-year-old’s stint with the Flames was a rather short one, as he logged just 58 games, in large part due to a foot injury that cost him significant time.

Greer has been a solid fourth-line addition to the Panthers, having scored six goals and 17 points while racking up a career-high 130 penalty minutes in 81 regular-season outings. He’s dressed in nine playoff games so far, recording two goals and three points.

Brett Kulak

Brett Kulak has been a steady presence on the Oilers’ back end during their last four playoff runs, but his career originally began with the Flames. The 31-year-old defenceman played the first 101 of his 580-career NHL games in a Flames sweater.

Brett Kulak, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kulak has played an integral role for the Oilers in their current run, averaging nearly 24 minutes of ice time through 12 games. As long as Mattias Ekholm remains out of the lineup, he should continue to play a ton as the Oilers look to punch their ticket to the Cup Final for the second-straight year.

Troy Stecher

Ekholm’s injury has also helped create a role for another former Flames and current Oilers defenceman in Troy Stecher. The 31-year-old didn’t suit up in the first round due to both injury and being healthy scratched, but has stepped in and filled a third-pairing role in each of the Oilers’ last three games.

Stecher joined the Flames at the 2023 Trade Deadline in a deal with the Arizona Coyotes. He quickly became a well-liked player in Calgary despite only logging 20 games, though he did impress during the short stint with four goals and seven points.

Derek Ryan

Though Derek Ryan is very unlikely to see any games in this year’s run, he still remains a part of the Oilers roster and suited up for 36 regular-season outings with them this season. The 38-year-old is on the last legs of his NHL career, which would make it fitting to see him go out with a championship.

Ryan is a feel-good story, as he didn’t appear in his first NHL game until the age of 29. He’s since logged 606-career games, 192 of which came wearing a Flames sweater from 2018 to 2021. Over that span, he notched 25 goals and 80 points.

Mark Jankowski

After bouncing between the American Hockey League (AHL) and NHL the past few seasons, Mark Jankowski was able to become a regular NHLer once again in 2024-25. He started the season out with the Nashville Predators before being acquired by the Hurricanes at the 2025 Trade Deadline.

Jankowski proved to be a solid addition for the Hurricanes, as he notched eight goals in just 19 regular-season games. His role in the playoffs has been limited to just three outings, though we could see more of him in the Eastern Conference Final, and perhaps the Stanley Cup Final should the Hurricanes advance.

Exciting Action Lies Ahead

Regardless of which team Flames fans choose to root for, these current series are must-watch for all hockey fans across the globe. These four teams have been among the NHL’s best for several years, making it of little surprise to see them as the last surviving. As such, fans should expect some great hockey in the coming weeks as they all battle for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup.