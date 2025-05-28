Oilers Take a Commanding 3-1 Series Lead With 4-1 Win Over Stars in Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers hosted the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday, May 27. The Oilers were looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, while the Stars wanted to even the series heading back to Dallas. Roope Hintz returned to the Dallas lineup after missing Game 3, but the Oilers lost Zach Hyman to injury in the first period of Game 4, and he didn’t return. Despite losing Hyman, the Oilers defeated the Stars 4-1 to take a 3-1 series lead heading back to Texas. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

For the fourth time in this series, the Oilers opened the scoring. Leon Draisaitl entered the zone and had a give-and-go with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. His return feed was one-timed home by the German superstar on the power play 11:23 into the first period. Edmonton took that 1-0 lead into the intermission, but despite that, Dallas had a strong first period, outshooting the Oilers 16-10.

The Stars tied the game with a power-play marker of their own 6:57 into the second period. Jason Robertson ripped a snipe over the blocker of goaltender Stuart Skinner for his second goal of the postseason.

Then, the Oilers answered back with another power-play goal 9:20 into the period. Connor McDavid found Nugent-Hopkins down low, and Corey Perry tapped in his back-door pass for his sixth of the playoffs. Just like the first period, Edmonton had a one-goal lead heading into the second intermission, with Dallas having a 25-21 shot advantage.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck past Dallas Stars defenseman Cody Ceci (44) during the first period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Kasperi Kapanen added an empty-netter with 2:27 remaining in the third period to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead. Then, Adam Henrique added another empty-netter to extend the lead to 4-1 with 50 seconds left to put the game away.

Skinner was excellent in this one, stopping 28 of 29 for a .966 save percentage (SV%). Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger was also great between the pipes, stopping 29 of 31 for a .935 SV%. The Oilers look to advance to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals with a Game 5 victory in Dallas on Thursday, May 29.