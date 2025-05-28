Kraken Sign Tyson Jugnauth to a Two-Way Contract

On Tuesday, May 27, the Seattle Kraken announced that they have signed Tyson Jugnauth to a two-way entry-level contract. Jugnauth’s contract will be three years and has an average annual value (AAV) of $950,000.

We’ve signed 2022 fourth round pick Tyson Jugnauth to a three-year, two-way entry level contract! pic.twitter.com/1Q7ydVxyEU — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) May 27, 2025

Jugnauth was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft by the Kraken, 100th overall. The defenseman spent the 2022-23 season playing for the University of Wisconsin. In his 32 games this season in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), he recorded 15 points via five goals and 10 assists. In his first season with the university, he was a minus-20. He began the 2023-24 season again with the University of Wisconsin. He played 13 games and recorded two assists. He was a minus-2.

In the middle of the 2023-24 season, Jugnauth joined the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL). With the Winterhawks, he played in 41 games and recorded 41 points via seven goals and 34 assists. He went plus-40, which was a much better performance than his time in the NCAA. He also played in 18 playoff games, recording 16 points via four goals and 12 assists.

This past season, Jugnauth continued playing for the Winterhawks. He clearly made an impact in his first season with Portland, as he became an alternate captain for the team. In his second season, he played 65 games and recorded 89 points via 13 goals and 76 assists. Once again, the Winterhawks made the postseason, and he played 18 games and recorded 33 points via four goals and 29 assists.

While the defenseman doesn’t always score goals, he is making a strong offensive impact with the number of assists he is recording. Heading into the 2025-26 season, Jugnauth will look to make waves with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.