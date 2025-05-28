Insider Discusses McDavid/Draisaitl ‘Glance’ That Changed Oilers Series

The Edmonton Oilers are just one win shy of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. The Oilers continued their hot stretch against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, as they were able to walk away with a 4-1 win in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. Despite their strong play these past few games, however, it wasn’t long ago that it looked like they could be in big trouble.

The Oilers collapsed in Game 1 versus the Stars, blowing a 3-1 third period lead and losing by a 6-3 final. While some felt it would be the end for the Oilers, others who follow this team very closely picked up a moment quickly between Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the bench that gave them a good feeling this series would be turned around. Now, it’s certainly looking like that’s the case.

McDavid & Draisaitl Restored Faith with Simple Glance

As Oilers fans are well aware, McDavid isn’t a player that shows his emotions very often. He never tends to get too high or too low. A big part of that is likely due to his long status as a hockey phenom, as he’s been trained in several areas, both on and off the ice, from a very young age.

As for Draisaitl, there are times, albeit more in past years, where he does at times show his emotions. That’s changed for the big German centreman in recent years, however, as he’s gotten much better at not letting his frustration get picked up on by cameras.

Though both McDavid and Draisaitl were clearly frustrated by their Game 1 collapse, they seemed quite composed when cameras caught them sitting next to one another on the Oilers bench. Instead, the only thing that was spotted was the two giving a subtle glance at one another.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) and forward Connor McDavid (97) talk before a face-off (Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

To many, that brief glance wouldn’t have meant much, but Oilers fans have seen this on more than one occasion. Perhaps the most notable came to begin the 2023-24 season, where Edmonton was being blown out by the Carolina Hurricanes in what was a very rough start to the year. So bad, in fact, that many predicted they would miss the playoffs.

Cameras caught the dynamic duo on the bench during that ugly game versus the Hurricanes, where they quickly glanced at one another before giving each other a quick pat. The little gesture seemed to do wonders, as the Oilers got red-hot almost immediately afterward and wound up advancing all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

“I remember seeing that look [between McDavid and Draisaitl] and saying, ‘Uh oh, it’s going to be different in Game 2,’” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast shortly after the Oilers took a 2-1 series lead. “The score has been 9-1 Edmonton since then.”

McDavid & Draisaitl Have Taken Over

Compared to their run a year ago, specifically McDavid, the Oilers’ star-studded duo has been quieter in this year’s playoffs. That said, they’ve both still been incredible, particularly as of late. The Oilers captain had his best game of the playoffs in Game 3, scoring two goals in his team’s 6-1 victory.

Draisaitl, meanwhile, was able to open the scoring in Game 4 on his patented one-timer on the power play which has terrorized opposing goalies for years. He sits tied for second amongst all NHLers with 21 points in the postseason, while McDavid leads all at 22. Of course, that shouldn’t surprise anybody given what we’ve seen from these two over the years.

In order for the Oilers to reach their ultimate goal this time around, they will need those two to continue to play at this level, if not even better. The good news this year, however, is that they are getting far more contributions from others on their roster, which has helped take the pressure off them. While there is still a ways to go, they are as good a bet as any to win it all, and that quick little glance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final may be playing a much bigger role than many realized in real time.