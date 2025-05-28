Flames News & Rumors: Byram, Andersson, Gaudreau & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, there is speculation increasing that Bowen Byram will be traded, and some believe the Flames will be a team going hard after him. Meanwhile, Rasmus Andersson’s name continues to swirl in trade speculation. In other news, a five-kilometre run/walk in honour of Johnny Gaudreau will be taking place this coming weekend. Last but not least, the Flames have two prospects battling it out in hopes of winning the Memorial Cup.

Flames Could Make Trade for Byram

After yet another disappointing season, the Buffalo Sabres are expected to make some big changes this offseason. One of those changes could be moving on from defenceman Bowen Byram, who they acquired from the Colorado Avalanche part way through the 2023-24 season.

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Byram, who is just 23, is coming off a career year in which he scored seven goals and 38 points in 82 games while averaging nearly 23 minutes in ice time. The fourth overall pick from the 2019 Draft is set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) this offseason.

While several teams would love to add Byram, one that has been brought up a ton as a potentially interested party is the Flames. He would add a left shot to their blue line, which is a position they could use an upgrade in, and fits into their retooling timeline. Only time will tell, but it’s a situation fans in Calgary should monitor heading into the summer.

Andersson Continues to Be Involved in Trade Talks

Though the Flames made it clear they had no intention of dealing Rasmus Andersson during the 2024-25 season, there is strong belief that a trade is coming. The 28-year-old, who has spent his entire seven NHL seasons in Calgary, has just one more year remaining on his contract before he will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Though Andersson isn’t a player the Flames want to move, it may not make sense to give him the term and dollar amount he figures to bring in on his next contract. As a result, he was listed at number six on Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff’s trade bait list.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While it sounds like a trade is the most likely outcome here, Seravalli made sure to mention the Flames are in no rush to trade him. He brought up the fact that they are comfortable hanging on to him until the trade deadline if they don’t feel they are getting the proper value offered their way beforehand.

Gaudreau Run Coming Up

As everyone is well aware, the hockey community was rocked late last summer when it was learned that Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed after being struck by a drunk driver while they were on their bicycles. It was and remains an extremely tragic situation, though it’s also been somewhat heartwarming to see how the entire hockey community has responded as everyone attempts to try and help ease the unimaginable pain the Gaudreau family continues to go through.

This coming Saturday, there will be a memorial five-kilometer run/walk held in honour of Gaudreau that will be held in New Jersey. While it is south of the border, however, Gaudreau’s many fans in Calgary can also take part in the event virtually.

Morin and Basha Playing in Memorial Cup

The Flames have a pair of prospects currently duking it out in the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Memorial Cup. Andrew Basha, who was selected 41st overall in the 2024 Draft, is playing a big role for the Western Hockey League’s (WHL’s) Medicine Hat Tigers. The 19-year-old’s 2024-25 season was limited due to numerous injuries, but he’s healthy now and has an assist through the Tigers’ first two games of the tournament.

The other prospect the Flames have in the tournament is Etienne Morin, who was selected 48th overall in the 2023 Draft. The 20-year-old defenceman had 58 points in 62 games for the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL’s) Moncton Wildcats, and has one goal through two games in the Memorial Cup thus far.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

While the Andersson trade remains the biggest talk in Calgary right now, there are also talks that the Flames could be quite active this summer, whether it be through trades or free agency. Fans should expect to see several roster transactions as the Flames look to build off of what was a solid 2024-25 season.