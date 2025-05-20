3 Positional Battles the Hurricanes Need to Win Versus the Panthers

For the second time in just three seasons, we will be treated to a battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers in the NHL’s Eastern Conference Final, beginning on Tuesday. That seemed like an unfathomable reality just a decade ago, but both franchises have gone from mediocrity and relocation rumors to becoming bona fide perennial contenders.

The Hurricanes will be hoping for a better result than in 2023. Although the Panthers swept that series, the reality is that it was won and lost in Game 1. Matthew Tkachuk broke the Canes’ hearts with a goal in the final seconds of the fourth overtime period, marking the longest game in franchise history for both teams and delivering a fatal blow to the Hurricanes’ confidence that they were unable to recover from.

This time around, both teams are even more prepared. In 2023, the Panthers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final before recovering last spring to become the Cup champions in a Game 7 triumph against the Edmonton Oilers. The Hurricanes will hope to prevent the Panthers from reaching their third straight Finals. While it was considered by many to be somewhat of a “re-tool” year for Carolina, they’ve managed to play the best hockey of their seven-year playoff run in this postseason and seem primed to finally break free of their second-round curse.

Heading into Game 1, much of the focus will be on the positional matchups between both teams’ star players. Here’s a look at the three most enticing matchups.

Sebastian Aho vs. Aleksander Barkov

The battle of the Finns — also known as the battle of the first-line centermen. Sebastian Aho and Aleksander Barkov are respected NHL veterans who play a similar game. They possess high-level skills and play a very honest, two-way game, taking pride in being relied on in all facets of the contest.

It’s hard to overstate their importance to their team. Aho has led the Hurricanes in playoff scoring in each of their past seven appearances, including 3 goals and 10 points in 10 games in 2025. Barkov, meanwhile, became the first Finnish captain to lead his team to a Stanley Cup victory last spring and also captained Team Finland at the Four Nations Face-Off. He’s a natural leader and always finds a way to elevate his game when the chips are on the line.

They are two of the best two-way centers in the game, and both players will need to be a massive piece of their team’s offense and defense if they hope to advance. This matchup of two elites is a battle fit for the biggest stage, and Aho will need to be the superior player for the Hurricanes to reach the Cup Final.

Frederik Andersen vs. Sergei Bobrovsky

Frederik Andersen and Sergei Bobrovsky enter this series as two of the hottest goaltenders of the playoffs. Now in the twilight of their careers, they both boast a wealth of postseason experience and have been key cogs in the overall success of their team for the better part of the past decade.

In Andersen’s case, he’s aiming to silence the critics who have condemned his playoff performances since his time as a Toronto Maple Leaf. A usually stellar regular-season goaltender, he’s struggled to replicate the same success when the pressure mounts in the postseason. However, in 2025, he’s been practically flawless, leading all goaltenders by a wide margin in goals-against average (GAA) at 1.37, and save percentage (SV%) with a dazzling .937. Of course, the Hurricanes’ stifling way of defending deserves some credit as well, but generally, Andersen has been outstanding.

Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes tends goal against Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals during the first period in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

On the opposite end, Bobrovsky has been one of the most consistent goaltenders for the past several seasons and was a strong contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy last spring. He consistently finds a way to rise to the occasion and shows up biggest when his team needs him the most. He stymied the Hurricanes in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, allowing just six goals on an incredible 174 shots, including a 63-save performance in that 4OT thriller.

At this point, Bobrovsky has the Hurricanes’ number, and they’ll have to find a way to solve him. Peppering low-quality shots from all over the ice is not a viable strategy against a player who elevates his game to such a high level at this time of year, and the ‘Canes need some goal scoring support to take some pressure off of Andersen, who will also have his hands full with the Panthers’ high-octane offensive weapons. Make no mistake, this goaltending duel will be a thriller.

Andrei Svechnikov vs. Matthew Tkachuk

This is a battle between power forwards — Andrei Svechnikov versus Matthew Tkachuk. While Svechnikov doesn’t necessarily provide the imposing physical presence that Tkachuk offers, the hope is that the Canes’ talented Russian winger will continue to provide the heaviness and finishing ability that has him ranked second in goals in the playoffs.

An up-and-down year for Svechnikov has been rendered moot as he’s found his footing and exploded since Game 1 against the New Jersey Devils. He’s scored eight goals in 10 games, and is playing with the power, tenacity and vintage north/south style that makes him so effective. When he’s playing with this level of confidence, he remains among the premier wingers in the league and can take over a game on his own.

Meanwhile, Tkachuk can impact a game even when he’s not scoring; he didn’t score a single goal in their seven-game series against the Maple Leafs in Round 2. He’s a pest, he’s physical, he’s heavy. He does a lot of dirty work out there, but the fact that he was quiet and pedestrian (especially in Games 6 and 7) is a little concerning because he’s too good not to contribute offensively. He can take advantage of the Canes’ lack of size and physicality and capitalize on that.

The result of this heavyweight battle could swing this series. If Svechnikov can’t continue his offensive output, or at least manage to score goals consistently, the Hurricanes risk the same problem they face every year in the playoffs — their scoring dries up. For Tkachuk, he remains the Panthers’ X-factor. He’s a bit of a unicorn, with his size, skill and brutality, which makes him extremely difficult to contain. Both players can take over games and swing them in their favor, and that makes them essential players to keep an eye on.

Lots on the Line

This series has all the characteristics of an incredible Conference Final matchup. The Hurricanes are seeking revenge for their heartbreak in 2023 and want to finally take that next step in the Rod Brind’Amour era, while the Panthers are looking to reach their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final. We have two extremely talented rosters and coaching staffs facing off in what will be a grueling, tactical war. I can’t wait for the puck to drop tonight at 8 pm ET, and may the best team prevail.