Ryan Huska Is Perfect Coach for Flames Despite Constant Criticism

The Calgary Flames‘ decision to hire Ryan Huska as their head coach ahead of the 2023-24 season was one that caught many off guard. The 49-year-old had served as an assistant coach for the organization for several years, but didn’t have any NHL head-coaching experience.

Most felt that the Flames would instead go with Mitch Love, who, granted, also didn’t have NHL head-coaching experience, but had fantastic success in his two seasons with the Flames’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Whatever their reasoning, management chose to go with Huska, and it’s become quite evident why through his first two seasons in the role.

Huska has done a great job getting everything possible out of a roster that on paper doesn’t look to be playoff calibre. The best example of this, obviously, came in 2024-25, where the Flames remained right in the playoff race until the very end in what was meant to be a rebuilding season. The great showing through 82 games has helped prove he is the right man for the job, despite many thinking otherwise.

Huska Likely Deserved Jack Adams Award Nomination

For whatever reason, particularly this past season, Huska seemed to face quite a bit of criticism from Flames fans. Of course, this doesn’t account for the entire fan base, but plenty — particularly on social media — were critical of several decisions the 49-year-old made, and were especially frustrated by his defense-first approach that didn’t allow for the team’s top offensive stars to get on the board more often.

What those individuals failed to realize was that this team didn’t have the guns to attempt to try and get in a shootout-style game versus the majority of their opponents. As mentioned, their roster was quite underwhelming on paper this past season. Had they gone for a more offensive approach, they would have finished significantly lower in the standings.

In all reality, Huska likely deserved to be a Jack Adams Award finalist given what he was able to get out of this roster. He missed out on a nomination, though it’s also hard to take away from the three who did get the nod in Scott Arniel (Winnipeg Jets), Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals), and Martin St. Louis (Montreal Canadiens).

Ryan Huska, Head Coach of the Calgary Flames (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nonetheless, this past season was an exact reason as to why the Flames hired Huska. He was able to get this team to really buy in and play as a collective group, huge for a clib that seemed to be surrounded in drama the season prior following the Darryl Sutter era.

After several players seemed to want out of the organization, this entire roster had nothing but positives to speak on their experience this season. Building that strong foundation and culture like Huska has will benefit the Flames not only in the immediate future, but for many years to come.

Huska also deserves a ton of credit for the growth some of this team’s young players have seen under his helm. Goaltender Dustin Wolf had a phenomenal rookie season and was recently named a Calder Trophy finalist. Matt Coronato was able to score 24 goals and was recently given a seven-year, $45.5 million extension. Connor Zary, when healthy, continued to be a very dependable middle-six forward and is only going to continue getting better.

Seeing those three’s growth bodes well for many other prospects in this organization, most notably Zayne Parekh, who is expected to crack the Flames roster next season. Fans should trust that Huska will make the right decisions with the 19-year-old to ensure he properly develops into the true number-one defenceman many believe he can become.

The reason behind both the morale improving and the young talent taking such big steps forward is the confidence Huska instills in them. Rather than being a hard-nosed coach who is constantly on players for each and every mistake, he is far more laid back and uses mistakes as teachable moments going forward. There were very few, if any times this season, he sat young players on this roster due to mistakes, which is exactly the type of coaching a team in a rebuilding phase needs.

Huska Will Have Fingerprints on Flames’ Cup-Contending Teams

The unfortunate reality for Huska is that coaches in the NHL don’t tend to have long shelf lives. The 2025-26 season will mark his third behind the Flames bench, and while he isn’t at any sort of risk of losing his job now, that could change if the team takes a dramatic step backward.

Regardless of how things play out in the near future out, this Flames team is still a way away from being a Stanley Cup contender. By the time they do develop into that, there is a good chance that Huska is no longer the man in charge. Make no mistake, though, those teams will be far more resilient and ready to go to work each and every night thanks to the mentality Huska has and is continuing to instil in this current group.