Mattias Ekholm Skates with Oilers, Possible for Road Trip

The Edmonton Oilers received what might be potentially big news on Sunday morning. Veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm joined the team for an optional skate and looked pretty good. The way he was getting around the ice suggested there had been significant progress in his recovery ahead of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. Reports are that he could join the Oilers in Game 3 or 4, but speculation is that he could be ready sooner.

Ekholm was recently pegged as day-to-day after being injured at the end of the season, and it looked like he could be questionable for the remainder of the year. However, with the Oilers having advanced past the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, time has passed, and Ekholm has had an opportunity to heal. He was on the ice Sunday and looked sharp as he participated in several drills.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug posted a video showing footage of Ekholm skating and looking relatively healthy. Although head coach Kris Knoblauch noted that Ekholm is still unlikely to dress for Games 1 and 2 in Dallas, the door hasn’t been shut on him potentially joining the team on the road. “We haven’t decided yet if he’s traveling with us or not,” said Knoblauch. “It’s day to day, but whether he joins us at some point in this series, we’d be very fortunate to have him.”

Could Ekholm Be a Surprise Return on the Road?

The early thought was that Ekholm likely wouldn’t accompany the Oilers to Dallas. Now, it sounds like that could be something both sides consider.

Ekholm out for optional skate. Not decided whether he’s going on the road for games 1 and 2. A possibility for later in the series. pic.twitter.com/dkIPOFw6H7 — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 18, 2025

Ekholm’s presence, even in a limited capacity or as an off-ice presence, offers a confidence boost to an Oilers squad already performing admirably in his absence. Edmonton’s defense corps has stepped up to fill the hole his injury created, but having Ekholm return—even mid-series—would solidify the blue line further. If he’s ready to roll for Game 1 or 2 (the series starts Wednesday, May 21), it would give the Oilers a serious lift.

Even if he’s unavailable early in the series, if Ekholm continues trending in the right direction, Game 3 could mark his return.

Should goaltender Calvin Pickard also be available, the Oilers could be looking at their first fully healthy roster of the postseason. The depth Edmonton would then have at their disposal would be a real advantage and a serious weapon Knoblauch could have in his back pocket if needed.

For now, Ekholm’s status remains uncertain. Still, he’s inching closer to being set to join his teammates, which should have the Stars thinking they’ll have their hands full.