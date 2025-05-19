Panthers Wipe Out Maple Leafs 6-1, Win Game 7

The Florida Panthers have defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 of the second round and will move on to play the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

While Matthew Knies was questionable to play, he was in the lineup, and Anthony Stolarz was on the bench serving as the backup to Joseph Woll. As for the Panthers, there were no lineup changes.

Game Recap

The first period leaned heavily towards the Panthers, with the shot attempts being 23-0 just about six minutes into the game. The Maple Leafs did gather themselves and had a much better second half of the period, but there was not much action on either side in terms of the scoreboard.

Just 13 seconds into the second period, referee Chris Rooney caught a stick up high and was left bloodied. As the Sportsnet broadcast noted. Rooney received stitches above his eye, which was a very relieving thing to hear as the replay looked as if the contact was directly in the eye. Garrett Rank was on the sidelines and was ready to enter.

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer (10) celebrates a goal by forward Jonah Gadjovich (12) as Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) lies on the ice during the second period of game seven of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Once play had resumed, the Panthers took control of the game with a three-goal period. Seth Jones opened up the scoring with a very well-placed shot above the shoulder of Woll for his third of the postseason. Assists on this goal came from Evan Rodrigues and Aleksander Barkov.

Four minutes after the Jones goal, Eetu Luostarainen sent a shot on net, and Woll let a big rebound out in front of the net. Anton Lundell scooped up the loose puck and gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

Just another two minutes later, Seth Jones carried the puck into the offensive zone, and while there was a delayed offside, Jones didn’t touch the puck until after the zone was cleared. Whether it was intentional or not, there is no reason to call the play dead or for head coach Craig Berube to challenge the play after the eventual 3-0 goal scored by Jonah Gadjovich on the play.

The booing filled up the Scotiabank Arena before the end of the second period for the second home game in a row as the Maple Leafs were boo’d off the ice into the intermission.

The third period started off on a better foot as the Leafs opened the scoring. Max Domi broke into the zone and beat Sergei Bobrovsky through the five-hole. That energy was very short-lived as Luostarainen went on to put the Panthers up 4-1 just 47 seconds after Domi’s goal.

There were multiple Leafs jerseys thrown onto the ice after that goal, and fans started leaving the building. For this to happen at home in Game 5 and Game 7 is a tough look on this team. Sam Reinhart continued the pile-on with the 5-1 goal.

With over four minutes to go, trailing by four goals, Berube pulled the goaltender, and who else but Brad Marchand caps the game off with the 6-1 goal for his third point of the night.

The Panthers will go on to play the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, and Game 1 is set to go on Tuesday, May 20.