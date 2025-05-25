Oilers Dominate Stars in 6-1 Win, Take a 2-1 Series Lead

The Edmonton Oilers made a statement in Game 2, beating the Dallas Stars 3-0 and tying the series at one apiece. This set up a crucial Game 3 back at the always rowdy Rogers Place. This one was a unique one, with puck drop coming at 1 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon (May 25) in Edmonton, but nevertheless fans showed up like always. The Oilers won in dominating fashion, taking it 6-1. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The first 14 minutes of the game saw lots of action, but little opportunity. However, just past the six-minute mark, the Oilers’ offense erupted quickly. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid struck just 36 seconds apart, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Kasperi Kapanen took a late penalty for high-sticking, but that was all for action in the first. Edmonton held a 2-0 lead at the intermission, with the shots in their favour 11-9.

The second period had play very similar to the first, but with the Stars making a push for a good chunk of time as they looked to get on the board. Their momentum quickly disappeared, though, as Liam Bichsel and Sam Steel took a pair of tripping penalties that left them shorthanded for a while. The Oilers couldn’t convert, and Dallas got back to even strength and made them pay. Jason Robertson tipped a shot from up top, cutting the deficit to one.

Edmonton continued to hang on for dear life towards the end of the period, as both Connor Brown and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins headed down the tunnel in some pain. But then, with 18 seconds left, McDavid struck again with a missile past Jake Oettinger to pad his team’s lead heading to the third. The Oilers led 3-1 at the second break, with the shots heavily in the Stars’ favour at 30-18.

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) and center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal scored by McDavid against the Dallas Stars during the first period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Nugent-Hopkins returned for the third period, however, Brown was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The third period started with a bang. After a near-miss for Dallas in tight, the Oilers turned it around, and Nugent-Hopkins fed a wide-open Zach Hyman who went top shelf and extended the lead. Then, after a long stretch of about nine minutes, Hyman buried his second off a beautiful feed from Evander Kane. The Stars grew more frustrated as the period went on and took an undisciplined penalty with just a few minutes to play. The Oilers converted one final time, as John Klingberg wired home his first of the playoffs. Edmonton won this one emphatically by a score of 6-1, with the final shots in favour of the Stars 34-24.

This one was a star-studded performance for the Oilers. Nugent-Hopkins led the way with three assists, McDavid and Hyman each potted two goals, and Kane and Bouchard contributed two points each. Stuart Skinner stood tall again as well, making 33 saves.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Final is set for Tuesday night (May 27) back at Rogers Place. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MDT.