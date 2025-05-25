Blue Jackets’ Werenski Shines Again on World Stage

For the second time in the span of just over three months, Zach Werenski put on a show for everyone to see at the Men’s World Championships. As it turned out, he helped Team U.S.A. make significant history.

Tage Thompson scored in overtime to defeat Switzerland 1-0. The win clinched Team U.S.A.’s first gold medal at the Men’s World Championships since 1933, a span of 92 years.

Recall Werenski initially said he wasn’t going to play at this tournament. But after reflecting on what wearing that jersey meant, he made one of the best decisions he’s ever made. It will go down in history.

Werenski Shines Again

Werenski caught a lot of national attention for his performance at the 4-Nations Faceoff. His six points led the tournament in scoring and was an important part of taking Team Canada to the limit before falling in overtime.

This time, the overtime went Team U.S.A.’s way. Werenski’s overall performance helped his team get to that point.

Zach Werenski was named an All-Star defenseman at this year’s Men’s World Championships. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Werenski recorded six points in this tournament. He played a ton of minutes and was a calming influence to a team who was the youngest in the tournament coming in. He helped to give his team confidence in key moments of the tournament.

This was especially seen during the gold medal game.

Werenski played his usual role in key situations while also ensuring there was no panic when Switzerland had a scoring chance with him on the ice. His overall play was rewarded when he was named an All-Star defenseman for the tournament.

Werenski was on the ice for 12 Team U.S.A goals for. He did exactly what management hoped for when he agreed to come to the tournament. His arrival sent a message to everyone on the team. They were on a business trip to win.

Zach Werenski (@BlueJacketsNHL) is the only American in today’s game who played at the 4 Nations.



Tage Thompson told me Werenski’s decision to play sent a message to the team.



“It makes a statement to other guys: If someone like him is coming, we’re here to win.”@NHLNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 25, 2025

For Werenski, it’s usually never about his individual accolades although they are starting to pile up after winning gold. He and his entire team will always remember this moment for the rest of their lives. They did it for their country. They also did it for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

During the presentation of the World Championship Trophy, Werenski had a Johnny Gaudreau jersey with him. He proceeded to place the jersey on top of the trophy. Then along with the captains and a few teammates, they took a picture together with Johnny’s jersey in the middle. The entire situation was handled with class.

Building a Foundation

This win by Team U.S.A. they hope will be the start of something special in future years. This was the only tournament that the United States couldn’t find any success in. It appears the challenge issued by Dylan Larkin worked.

All eyes will now turn their attention to the Olympics in Milan in 2026. Werenski again proved why he should be an integral part of what Team U.S.A. does. He’s proving to be an important leader for his team.

The foundation has been set thanks to this year’s performance. On top of winning gold at the World Men’s Championship, Team U.S.A. won gold at the World Juniors and the Women’s World Championship. They have their sights set on continued success as one of the world’s powerhouse countries.

Werenski’s decision to join helped make this moment a reality. He won’t soon forget that.