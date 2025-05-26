5 Players the Maple Leafs Should Consider in the 2nd Round of 2025 NHL Draft

With the Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the shift now focusses to the offseason. With a long to-do list to get done ahead of next season, the first thing to come up is the NHL Entry Draft. The Maple Leafs don’t have a selection in the first-round after trading it in the Jake McCabe trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, so they won’t select until late in the second round.

Per Tankathon, they currently hold the 61st pick, which could change as it originally belonged to the Florida Panthers. The Maple Leafs have excelled at selecting players that have shown to elevate their play in big moments, but still provide an element that could very well make an impact with the team in the future. This is where they could find value in their selections as who knows what you could find in the second-round and beyond.

Here are five names that could be potential targets for the Maple Leafs in the second-round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Theo Stockselius, C/LW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

Central Scouting Final Rankings: 13th (among EU Skaters)

Baracchini’s March Rankings: 71st

Theo Stockselius has been a player that has really caught my attention and has been flying under the radar this season. The 17-year-old put up 51 points in 40 games– good for 15th overall in the Nationell– and added another 16 points in nine playoff games.

Stockselius fits the bill of what the Maple Leafs are looking for, a competitive, two-way player that can make his impact on both sides of the puck. He wins battles, is quick to retrieve pucks and is equal part playmaker and shooter. He shows great patience and tendencies with the puck and isn’t afraid to get in and set up an attack on the forecheck. He shows great awareness when in the offensive zone which can make him a truly effective player up the middle or on the wing.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Stockselius is effective in a lot of areas that the Maple Leafs want to have within their lineup. He needs to use his size more to his advantage, but he shows the willingness to battle and has the skill to go along with it.

Bryce Pickford, RD, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Central Scouting: 100th (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s rank: NR

I’m going a little off the board here in over-age defender, Bryce Pickford. His production jumped up from 17 points last season to 47 this season. He was tied for third in goals among Western Hockey League defenders with 20 and scored 13 more in the postseason, winning the WHL Championship. Over his last nine games (playoffs and Memorial Cup), he scored 12 goals, which is impressive. He was passed over in the 2024 NHL Draft, but his play this season and in the playoffs has elevated his game to new heights.

Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers (Larry Brunt / Spokane Chiefs)

While the goal scoring is impressive it’s his ability to constantly find the open lanes and keep his head up to pick his corner and shoot. He’s quick to getting pucks on net and he takes advantage of them. While the offensive game has come around, he’s just as strong away from the puck, defending rushes well and being quick to retrieve pucks and regain possession. He’s competitive and can be used in any situation. Associate coach Joe Frazier was impressed with his work ethic and ability to be a complete defender.

An extra season of growth helped Pickford take a massive step with his draft stock. While taking over-agers are worth a flier in the mid to late part of the round, Pickford’s stock could vault him higher. The Maple Leafs could use a little more offense and speed from the blueline and they should take him sooner.

Matthew Gard, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

Central Scouting: 37th (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s rank: 72nd

Fresh coming off a gold medal with Team Canada at the World U18 Championship, Matthew Gard, really stood out as a player that had limited minutes in the tournament. He made his presence felt offensively with four points in seven games, but his play without the puck was noticeable. Before that, he finished his regular season with 19 goals and 36 points in 66 games.

What would make him an ideal pick for the Maple Leafs is his relentless pursuit of the puck and ability to give it his all every shift. He’s constantly buzzing, pressuring opponents into forcing them to make a mistake and regain possession. His 6-foot-5, 192-pound frame, makes him difficult to go up against and extremely tough to contain and knock the puck off him. He’s responsible defensively and keeps things simple with his decision making.

His game has improved from last season and continues to take strides to be a well-rounded, two-way player with a power forward element.

Quinn Beauchesne, RD, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Central Scouting: 75th (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s rank: 61st

While his 24 points in 49 games don’t really jump off the page, there’s a lot of potential in Quinn Beauchesne’s game. He’s been steady all season long, from standing out at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18 Championship (winning gold at both), to his play in the regular season. He could be a very effective two-way, mobile defender.

Quinn Beauchesne, Guelph Storm (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Beauchesne’s game is based on his ability to be a strong and consistent puck-mover. He has great speed and mobility with his long stride and has no problem to lead an attack in transition or join the cycle in the offensive zone. While it can lead to him getting caught, the willingness and confidence he has is evident. He does need to show a little more patience and not force plays, but when he creates, it leads to a positive result. Defensively, he’s a force, showing great compete, pressure and positioning within his own end.

Related: Maple Leafs CEO Keith Pelley’s Promise: Fans First, Jerseys Second

While he could be a strong selection as a third-rounder, his progression, offensive instincts and mobility could make him a late second-round pick. He has a lot of qualities teams want and if he can put it all together, watch out.

Carter Amico, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

Central Scouting: 41st (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s rank: 36th

Carter Amico’s draft year ended early as he suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss all of the season. That alone could see someone’s draft stock drop. Personally, I have Amico as an early second-round pick. Should he drop, the Maple Leafs shouldn’t hesitate to draft him.

Carter Amico, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Amico brings a combination as a shut-down defender with some offensive upside. He’s extremely physical in the corners, does a great job to keep defenders to the outside and anticipation to break up plays. Offensively, the production may not be as high compared to other defenders, but he’s very mobile for his size and has a strong breakout and transitional game. With his size and potential on the backend, teams shouldn’t second guess him because of his injury.

Having a player like him on the backend with his mobility and intensity, the Maple Leafs can add a defender that fits the mold of their current blue line. He’ll take some time but the potential is there.

Who would you like to see the Maple Leafs select? Have your say in the comment section.