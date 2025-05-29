Oilers Feel the Loss: Hyman’s Absence Could Change Everything

The Edmonton Oilers could be headed to the Stanley Cup Final. They need another win over the Dallas Stars. However, they’ll have do it without Zach Hyman, one of their most reliable playoff performers.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on The FAN Hockey Show, Hyman suffered a serious wrist injury requiring surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the postseason. While the Oilers have absorbed injuries before, this one hits differently. Hyman isn’t just another body in the lineup—he’s a key part of the Oilers’ identity.

“There’s one thing to replace guys at the bottom of the lineup and say ‘next man up,’” Friedman said. “But this is a different animal. Especially the way Hyman had been playing in these playoffs.”

Why Hyman’s Absence Hurts the Oilers

Hyman has been the heart of the Oilers’ forecheck and one of their most-consistent scorers in these playoffs. Whether scoring timely goals, absorbing punishment in front of the net, or setting a relentless tone, his presence has shaped how Edmonton competes.

“You could feel it when he was on the ice,” said co-host Mike Futa. “And you could feel it even more when he was off the ice. If he’s helped off, you know it’s bad.”

That feeling was confirmed the next morning when Hyman underwent surgery, effectively ending his postseason. The Oilers now face the challenge of replacing not just a winger, but a playoff difference-maker.

Who Steps In for the Oilers? Friedman Offers a Few Options

Friedman outlined a few potential adjustments the Oilers could make. Some are expected, and others, not so much. While Friedman explored several Oilers’ players who could move up, he noted that “one person I spoke with threw out the idea of Jeff Skinner.”

This season’s addition from the Buffalo Sabres, Skinner, hasn’t been used much, but his offensive instincts might fill some of the scoring gap left by Hyman. The bigger question: who gets bumped up to play alongside Connor McDavid?

There’s also the possibility of a lineup configuration shift. Head coach Kris Knoblauch could lean on an 11-forward, 7-defensemen format, allowing the Oilers to slowly reintroduce veteran blue-liner Mattias Ekholm—he’s been banged up—and giving the team more flexibility for line matching.

Mattias Ekholm of the Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another long-shot idea Friedman mentioned came from a source inside the league. He had even heard some speculation that the Oilers could go completely off the board and call up a Black Ace from the Bakersfield Condors —someone they believe might bring a little extra grit and energy to the lineup.

While it’s unlikely, a move like that would mirror past playoff surprises—young players called up for a burst of energy and tenacity when a roster spot suddenly opens.

The Verdict: The Oilers Have No Perfect Replacement

There’s no real substitute for Hyman—not with what he brings to the game night after night. Edmonton has the depth to survive. But to thrive? That depends on someone stepping into the void, not by being Hyman, but by embracing the opportunity.

One name you probably won’t hear called right away: Connor Brown. Despite hopes he’d be ready, Friedman believes Brown is more likely to suit up only if the Oilers make it deep into the Final.

“I don’t think we’ll see Connor Brown tomorrow. It might be later in the Cup Final if we see him at all.”

Hyman Has Proven to Be Worth Every Cent of His Contract

When the Toronto Maple Leafs let Hyman walk to the Edmonton Oilers, many believed the Oilers had overpaid. At the time, Hyman was a hardworking puck-digger in Toronto—a solid support player, but not a star. In Edmonton, he’s blossomed into something far more: a 50-goal scorer who crashes the net, battles in the dirty areas, and delivers night after night.

Hyman hasn’t just maintained his gritty style; he’s added elite finishing to it. The Oilers got precisely what they needed, and then some. While they may have the depth to cope if he’s out, there’s no replacing Hyman’s unique impact, especially when the games matter most.

The Oilers are close to something special, but they’ll have to finish the job without one of their most vital playoff warriors. Losing him is a setback for their Stanley Cup chances, even if they get past the Dallas Stars and into the Final.