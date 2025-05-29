Reflecting on Don Waddell’s First Year as Blue Jackets GM

General manager Don Waddell’s first season as general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets is in the books. From a coaching hire, his first draft selections, trade deadline moves, and overall team performance, here’s a look at his first 12 months in the front office.

Waddell’s Coaching Change – Dean Evason

When Waddell took over, former head coach Pascal Vincent was stuck in limbo until the new man in charge made a decision. Would he retain the rookie head coach or bring in someone from outside the organization to change things up? Waddell opted for the latter and hired former Minnesota Wild bench boss Dean Evason. Evason had moderate regular-season success with the Wild, but, similar to the Blue Jackets, he struggled to find success in the postseason. He was relieved of his duties early in the 2023-24 season when the Wild replaced him with John Hynes.

After former GM Jarmo Kekalainen had hired two rookie head coaches who failed to work out, Waddell needed a different direction for his first head coach hire. Evason’s no-nonsense approach seemed like a perfect fit to bring the Blue Jackets out of their prolonged rebuild. In his first season behind the bench, Columbus came close to making the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season. While they ultimately fell short, Evason got the best out of some of the team’s key players, like Zach Werenski, Kirill Marchenko, and Sean Monahan.

Evason also pulled the Blue Jackets together following the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau in August, and he should’ve been a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy, given how much the team exceeded expectations. He took a roster that was considered a consensus bottom-three in the league and turned them into a playoff hopeful. Overall, Waddell nailed this hiring, and in a poll conducted on X, fans seemed to agree. Most think Evason has done a phenomenal job. Although some may have disagreed with him occasionally, they ultimately think he’s doing a good job.

#CBJ fans, curious for everyone’s opinion on Dean Evason’s first year behind the bench. Give me your thoughts! — William Espy (@William_Espy) May 28, 2025

Waddell’s Draft Selections

While Waddell’s first-ever draft pick as Blue Jackets GM was undoubtedly a risk, he addressed a team need, selecting the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Cayden Lindstrom fourth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. Lindstrom missed the entire regular season after getting back surgery, but in his limited showing in the postseason, he was as advertised for the Medicine Hat Tigers. His talent and potential are undeniable. He just needs to stay healthy. As former Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella used to say, “Safe is death,” and management would be wise to follow that mantra.

Meanwhile, the rest of Waddell’s picks are less clear at this stage in their development. Charlie Elick, for example, could fill a major long-term need as a shutdown right-handed defenseman; however, it’s unclear how long it will take for him to reach the NHL. Goaltender Evan Gardner had an expanded role with the Saskatoon Blades in the WHL this season, but his numbers were considerably worse than in his draft year.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, The Hockey Writers)

Later in the draft, defenseman Luca Marelli, the 86th overall selection, exploded offensively for the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League, especially in the playoffs. Fourth-rounder Tanner Henricks is on his way to St. Cloud State, and sixth-round pick Luke Ashton impressed enough at Minnesota State University Mankato to transfer to Cornell for the coming season. While there are no guarantees with players selected this late in the draft, Marelli has been the most productive of the group. His 36 points in 21 playoff games this season make him one to keep an eye on.

It’s impossible to judge a draft class less than 12 months after they were selected, and it could be half a decade before we start seeing the results of the picks. However, so far, it seems like Waddell was on the right track with his first picks as GM.

Waddell’s Additions

In his first few months, Waddell made some major additions to the organization, including signing free agent Sean Monahan, who produced at over a point-per-game pace in 2024-25. Although injuries have been a constant issue for the 30-year-old, he immediately stepped into a leadership role and embraced the city. While he’ll miss a few games almost every season, when he’s on the ice, he’s one of the best value contracts in the NHL.

As for Waddell’s early preseason signings, James van Riemsdyk was a valuable depth forward for the Blue Jackets, while players like Kevin Labanc filled in when necessary.

Waddell also extended the contracts of a few key players. Kent Johnson, Cole Sillinger, and Kirill Marchenko all signed team-friendly bridge contracts. Waivers were another key part of Waddell’s business, adding Dante Fabbro and Zach Aston-Reese for free. Fabbro became one of the most valuable additions this season, playing alongside Werenski and helping to elevate the Blue Jackets’ star defenseman’s game to new heights. Meanwhile, Waddell’s sole addition at the trade deadline, Luke Kunin, left much to be desired; however, he was acquired for just a fourth-round draft pick, so it won’t make much difference in the long run.

Waddell’s Key Trade

Waddell made the most of a bad situation when it came to David Jiricek. The 2022 sixth overall pick wasn’t working out in Columbus before it reached a point of no return. Waddell got a major package for the defenseman, which centered around a first-round pick and defenseman Daemon Hunt from the Wild. Hunt, cousin of long-time Blue Jacket Matt Calvert, reported to the Cleveland Monsters and spent the season in the American Hockey League, while the Blue Jackets now have more draft picks to either use or deal this summer.

Jiricek, on the other hand, wasn’t able to recreate his previous performances at either the NHL or AHL level for the Wild. At just 21 years old, there’s plenty of time for him to turn things around and get back on track, but at this point, it looks like Waddell made the right decision.

Overall, Waddell has done a phenomenal job in his first 12 months running the Blue Jackets’ front office. While there have been some errors, like the Kunin acquisition, they’ve been minor. He’s putting the organization on track to win, a position they’ve never been in before. It may take some time, but the pieces are falling into place.