3 Takeaways From Panthers’ 5-3 Game 5 Win Over the Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers have successfully completed a ‘gentleman’s sweep’ of the Carolina Hurricanes to win the Eastern Conference Championship. The Panthers look to defend their Stanley Cup Championship and build on their success so far in this year’s playoffs heading into their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final.

Panthers Bend But Don’t Break

The Panthers have yet again shown their resilience as a cohesive unit. After going down 2-0 early in this one, the Panthers battled back to take a 4-3 lead by the middle of the third period and held onto it for the remainder of the game. After getting shut out by the Hurricanes 3-0 in Game 4, the Panthers needed a strong showing. Even though they didn’t come roaring out of the gates the way they had in Games 1 and 2, having the heart and grit to battle back and retain a lead through a nearly equally resilient Hurricanes team is no small feat.

Both teams faced a litany of injuries in this series; the Panthers were without Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, and AJ Greer at several points throughout this series, and still managed to dominate the Hurricanes – who have dealt with much less significant injuries – to head back to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.

Bobrovsky Turning Back Into a Pumpkin?

One thing to keep an eye on with the Panthers heading into the Stanley Cup Final is Sergei Bobrovsky’s play. All through the playoffs, he has been uncharacteristically streaky. Typically reserved for the regular season, his streakiness has spilled over into several playoff series now and has yet to completely stabilize.

Despite putting together a solid series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1, Bobrovsky has clearly had his off days in Round 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and in the Eastern Conference Final versus the Carolina Hurricanes. I have said many times that the Panthers don’t live and die on Bobrovsky’s ability to steal a game or two, but we have come to expect a certain caliber of play from him in the postseason that I just haven’t seen in this series. Whether the Edmonton Oilers or the Dallas Stars await them in the Cup Final, Bobrovsky has got to figure out how to lock in and dial back the streakiness.

Barkov the Magnificent

With seven or so minutes remaining in the game, the Panthers took a 4-3 lead via a beautiful cross-crease pass from Aleksander Barkov to Carter Verhaeghe. Barkov is arguably the most clutch player in the NHL, bar none. With Barkov leading the way, the Panthers have begun to establish themselves as a legitimate hockey dynasty. It is no coincidence that they find success when Barkov finds success and vice versa. Rarely is he ever held off the scoresheet, especially in clutch games. He is nothing short of the heart and soul of the Panthers; if they’re ailing, usually he’s the one who breathes life into them. If they’re soaring, you can bet your bottom dollar that he’s at the helm.

Even though the Panthers have largely found success by committee this postseason, fewer players have had as overarching an impact on the team as Barkov. I can think of no other team in the NHL that has a captain that truly embodies the essence of their franchise than him. When you’ve got a heartbeat like that, flatlining isn’t a very common occurrence; the Panthers have shown as much, especially over the past three years.

Looking Ahead

The Panthers are heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in three years. It still feels surreal, even just typing that sentence. In today’s NHL, teams rise and fall on a season-to-season basis. The Panthers have seen continued, sustained success in every possible fashion; whether it comes in the form of acquiring the exact pieces they need at the trade deadline or winning when they need to in the postseason, the Panthers are always in the conversation.

The Panthers have a shot to defend their Stanley Cup Championship against one of two very, very good teams in the coming days. They’ve got time to rest and lick their wounds for now, but as soon as the puck drops in Edmonton or Dallas for Game 1, expect them to pick right back up where they left off.