Oilers McDavid, Draisaitl About to “Lock In” and Go Nuclear

The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Western Conference Final and a series win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final. They’ve gotten there in a much different manner than last season, when in 2023-24, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were all-world and led the team despite a lack of production from depth players. This season, the depth has stepped up.

What happens if McDavid and Draisaitl find another gear, one they have arguably yet to find in these 2024-25 playoffs?

McDavid Has Yet to Go Nuclear

McDavid is second in points among playoff leaders. At the same time, few would say he’s gone nuclear. He’s got the ability to take over a game like no other player, but at times, he appears to be a bit off, even if he’s dangerous. What happens if McDavid finds another gear and has one of his three, four, or even five-point nights? What happens if he does it more than once? That is not hard to envision, and he’s done it before.

In his first postseason game, McDavid posted four points against the Los Angeles Kings in a losing effort. Since then, he scored more than two in a single game only once. That’s un-McDavid-like, and it’s only a matter of time before he has a breakout game where he’s unstoppable.

According to ESPN Bet, McDavid is favored to win the Conn Smythe Trophy heading into the Conference Finals. He’s not about individual stats and only wants to win, but to earn the league’s top prize, McDavid will need to put on the jet boosters at least once or twice.

Draisaitl Just One Point Behind McDavid

With 16 points, Draisaitl doesn’t have a multi-goal game in these playoffs, which seems wild to think about. He’s got only five goals, and the Rocket Richard Trophy winner had eight by the time the first two series were done last year.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) and forward Connor McDavid (97) talk before a face-off (Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

What’s been missing from these playoffs is the patented Draisaitl one-timer from the corner that seems to cripple opponents. There’s a feeling that once he connects on one, the floodgates will open.

Defense and Special Teams Have Played a Huge Role

Part of what’s been going on with McDavid and Draisaitl is their commitment to defense. It’s a positive sign that the Oilers know winning games 7-6 isn’t a recipe for success. Both stars understand the importance of a 200-ft game.

“I don’t know how many times we need to answer these questions,” Draisaitl said when asked about the team’s ability to play defense. McDavid said something similar, and it’s clear both players are starting to get annoyed by the narrative that they are a one-dimensional team. That’s not to suggest either will sacrifice defense for offense, but it might be time both players stick it to those who doubt such elite players can do both.

The key will be the power play. Edmonton’s lethal man advantage hasn’t been nearly as deadly in these playoffs, and that’s likely to change. “Specialty teams will need to get going here. Starts with the power play, it’s gotta find a way to be a factor in this series and we will,” said McDavid to reporters this week.

If that happens, the Dallas Stars will have their hands full. And, it’s likely not a matter of if, but when.