Maple Leafs Offseason Blueprint: Tougher, Heavier, Meaner

As the Toronto Maple Leafs head into a pivotal offseason, the story isn’t just about change — it’s about shaping a roster that reflects the identity general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube want. With Berube behind the bench and Treliving in control, the vision is clear: a tougher, heavier, more competitive team that wears down opponents. That means evaluating the current roster through a whole new lens.

Who fits this new identity? Who doesn’t? And who’s stuck somewhere in the middle?

Maple Leafs’ Front Office in Flux

Up top, Brendan Shanahan’s future is uncertain. His contract is up, and the silence speaks volumes. If ownership wanted him back, a new deal would likely already exist. It feels like a quiet parting of ways is coming. Treliving, meanwhile, seems to have firm control of hockey operations. While the length of his contract isn’t public, he’s heading into his third season and appears fully empowered.

Brendan Shanahan, President of Hockey Operations of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Berube, signed for three more years, fits the Treliving mold perfectly. Unlike the awkward pairing of Kyle Dubas and Mike Babcock, this duo is aligned and committed to building a bigger, meaner team.

Core Maple Leafs Players Who Are Locked In

Some players fit this vision and are going nowhere. Auston Matthews and William Nylander are both under long-term contracts and seem to love everything that comes with being a star in Toronto — from the media to the spotlight. Max Domi, signed for three more years, brings a fire that matches Berube’s expectations. He can cross the line, but Berube would rather rein a guy in than try to light a fire under him. Bobby McMann, signed for one more year, brings physicality and grit — he’s tailor-made for a bottom-six role in Berube’s system.

On the back end, Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe are cornerstones. Tanev is 35 and could start to decline, but his current level of play is too valuable to ignore. McCabe starts a new five-year deal and is expected to remain part of a shutdown pairing. Simon Benoit offers significant value as a physical, dependable third-pair option.

Dakota Mermis (Myers), also a Berube-type, is signed cheap and can move between the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) as needed. In the net, Anthony Stolarz could be a difference-maker. He signed for one more year at just $2.5 million, and he’s been one of the league’s most efficient goalies when he’s healthy. He might have tipped the Florida series if he was available.

Players Likely on the Way Out

Mitch Marner looks like a player ready for a fresh start. Unlike Matthews and Nylander, he doesn’t enjoy the media grind. The bet here is he moves on — most likely to a warm, low-tax market — and frames it as a business decision. Nicholas Robertson’s time is also likely up. His size and skill set don’t align with the Maple Leafs’ new direction. He needed a real shot and didn’t get it when it counted.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ryan Reaves is under contract for one more season, but the writing is on the wall. If a coach like Berube — who loves toughness — doesn’t find room for him, he’s likely not seen as an NHL regular anymore.

The Maybes: Players Who Could Go Either Way

John Tavares is one of the trickiest situations. He’s still productive, nearly a point-per-game player, and could command big dollars in free agency — think Steven Stamkos’ four years at $8 million. Does he take a significant hometown discount to stay? Maybe. But it would need to be substantial.

Matthew Knies is almost locked in a contract to return. He’s a restricted free agent (RFA) and fits what the Maple Leafs want. Still, don’t rule out a massive offer sheet from another team in a rising cap world. Easton Cowan could crack the opening night lineup, especially if Marner moves on. It’ll come down to what’s best for his development — NHL or AHL minutes.

Morgan Rielly is under contract for five more years, but his fit is less specific. He’s not a typical Treliving player and hasn’t always looked comfortable under Berube. Still, he’s the team’s only valid offensive defenceman. He also produces during the postseason. His future might depend on whether the Maple Leafs continue with a five-forward power play. If not, is a $7.5 million offensive defenceman worth it?

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On defence, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brandon Carlo, brought in by Treliving, are under team control and bring size and experience. Unless a trade materializes, both should return. Joseph Woll remains a valuable young goalie, but his playoff struggles have introduced doubt. He’s affordable and has upside, but he’s also a potential trade chip if the team wants to upgrade in net.

Depth Guys and Wild Cards

Scott Laughton didn’t move the needle much after being acquired, but at $1.5 million and with a first-round pick invested in him, he’s likely back unless included in a trade. Calle Järnkrok and David Kämpf are defensively responsible but don’t bring the bite the Maple Leafs want. Grittier options could replace both.

Steven Lorentz is a UFA but checks many boxes: big, physical, local, and cheap. He could return on a team-friendly deal. Max Pacioretty’s future depends on health and price. He could bring veteran depth and a physical edge if willing to sign cheap. Pontus Holmberg, a pending RFA, earned Berube’s trust in the playoffs and should be re-signed at a low number.

The Maple Leafs’ Blueprint is Clear

This isn’t just another offseason. It’s a transformation. The Maple Leafs aren’t patching holes — they’re building something more challenging, physical, and playoff-ready. Players who fit that mold are being kept. Those who don’t are being moved or phased out.

With Berube and Treliving aligned in their vision, the Maple Leafs are finally building a team with a clear identity — and a roster that reflects it from top to bottom.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]