Stars Need to Believe They Can Get It Done in Western Conference Final

The Dallas Stars ended up taking Game 1 in the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday night, 6-3.

This series is a rematch from last season’s conference final when the Oilers got the best of a worn-down Stars team and beat them in six games, including winning the last three games of the series. The Stars are hoping that this season will have a different outcome. They’ve had a much tougher road to get here than the Oilers. Having to go up against the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets, I would argue, is tougher than playing the Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Stars seem to be getting carried by Mikko Rantanen, who is playing out of his mind, and goaltender Jake Oettinger, who has elevated his play from the regular season. The team is in good hands if the Stars can get consistent production from Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston, Miro Heiskanen, and Matt Duchene. Those players can produce more than they have been on a nightly basis, and the Stars need to think they can as well if they want to get past the Oilers.

Can the Stars Get Over the Hump?

This is the Stars’ third straight season being one of the final four teams left in the playoffs, and they have nothing to show for it, not even a Stanley Cup Final appearance. In the past couple of seasons, we’ve seen that some part of their game falls apart when they get to the conference final. Whether Oettinger doesn’t play great, if they can’t score, or if special teams are a problem, there’s always something that costs them the series. Last season, they could not slow down Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard, and the rest of the Oilers’ scoring. They started the series up 2-1 and even had a multi-goal lead in Game 4, but blew that, and the rest is history.

May 15, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets forward Brandon Tanev (73) looks for a rebound during the third period in game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

This season needs to be different, and as we all saw in Game 1, the power play came through in the third period, scoring three straight power-play goals within the first five minutes of the period. Of course, that’s not going to happen every game; however, it’s a really good sign. They got dominated at even strength, but that didn’t matter when they took advantage of every opportunity the Oilers gave them.

If this team wants to get over the hump and have a shot at winning its first Stanley Cup since 1999, Oettinger needs to play some of the best hockey of his season, and the line of Robertson, Duchene, and Johnston needs to start producing at even strength. Stick to what has worked, and I truly believe the Stars will get past the Oilers.

Jake Oettinger Is the Key

I touched on Oettinger a tad, but he needs his own sub-topic because he is the team’s X-factor in this series. If he can make the saves on McDavid, Draisaitl, and the rest of the Oilers, the Stars could win the series in six games. With a 2.51 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage through 14 games in the playoffs so far, he has been stellar and needs to continue to be.

There were multiple plays where McDavid, using his speed, got past the Stars’ defensemen, and he tried to go far side on Oettinger, but did not finish because of Oettinger making the tough save. The Stars need more of that from him in this series. The three goals he allowed in Game 1 were perfect shots and passes. He got beat a few more times early in the game, but thankfully, the puck hit a couple of posts and crossbars.

If the Stars keep playing a team-styled game and get enough contributions from everyone in the lineup, there’s zero doubt in my mind that they can get past the Oilers and back into the Stanley Cup Final. Can the Stars get it done? Game 2 is at 8 pm EST / 7 pm CT.