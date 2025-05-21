Oilers’ Stuart Skinner Has Chance to Silence Critics for Good

A trip all the way to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago wasn’t enough for Stuart Skinner to silence the many haters he faces. The Edmonton Oilers goaltender has become a lightning rod for criticism in recent years, with many suggesting this team will never win a Stanley Cup as long as he is the go-to guy between the pipes.

One would think that falling one game shy of hoisting the Stanley Cup would prove that Skinner can be the man to get the job done, but that hasn’t been the case. In fact, many were even suggesting the Oilers should go after a true number-one goaltender before the 2025-26 season began.

To be fair to the many who doubt Skinner, his 2025-26 season, paired with an ugly start to the playoffs, helped push the narrative even further that he isn’t the guy. While he may not be perfect, however, he’s proven since taking the net back that he can go on hot streaks that allow for the Oilers to go deep into the playoffs. If he wants to silence his detractors for good, he’ll need to continue that and win the Stanley Cup this year.

Skinner Has Successful Track Record Against Stars

Skinner’s 3.05 goals against average (GAA) along with his .884 save percentage (SV%) through five playoff appearances this year certainly aren’t pretty. Getting roughed up early in the Oilers’ first-round series versus the Los Angeles Kings is the reason why those numbers are what they are. However, everyone is also aware how good he’s played as of late.

Skinner was able to pitch back-to-back shutouts in the second round in Games 4 and 5 to help eliminate the Vegas Golden Knights in quick fashion. He’s since had time off to take a breather and continue to work on certain areas of his game, which bodes well for him ahead of the Western Conference Final.

The Oilers will be facing the Dallas Stars in the Conference Final for the second-straight year. Of course, it was Skinner between the pipes in this matchup last season, and he played as big of a role as anybody in his team advancing thanks to a 4-2 series victory.

Skinner started all six games in that series, and posted a superb 1.91 GAA along with a .922 SV%. The many who call the 26-year-old out at any possible opportunity presented often seemingly forget, or just leave out, how good he was in that series.

Game 6 of that series was the best indicator of what Skinner can do when at his best. The Oilers were absolutely dominated by a Stars team pushing for a Game 7, and wound up being outshot 35-10. It was a game that should have been a lopsided win for the Stars. Instead, the Oilers walked away with a shocking 2-1 victory thanks to Skinner’s 34-save outing.

This Stars team will present a more difficult challenge this time around with additions such as Mikko Rantanen and Mikael Granlund, but having that much success against this Stars team a season ago will help Skinner’s confidence entering this series in a big way.

Skinner No Stranger to Bright Lights

As mentioned, Skinner was not only able to lead the Oilers to a Western Conference Final win, but helped them get to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He showed great resiliency in that Cup Final, as he and the Oilers found themselves in a 3-0 hole to begin the series.

Instead of letting the pressure get to him and faltering, Skinner was able to help the Oilers pick up three-straight wins of their own to even things up. Though they fell short, the young goaltender did his part, kicking aside 19 of the 21 shots he faced in what ended as a 2-1 loss.

Though he wasn’t able to get the result he was hoping for, Skinner proved that he is capable of providing solid starts in big moments. That experience he got a year ago will help immensely and should allow for him to continue rolling for the remainder of the playoffs. If he is indeed able to hoist the Stanley Cup this time around, there will be many who owe him a big apology.