Maple Leafs’ Reset Is a Step Forward, Not Back

For years, the Toronto Maple Leafs have built around skill. Elite talent, high-end puck movement, and regular-season dominance defined their identity. But that same identity keeps breaking under the pressure of playoff hockey. The story has become familiar: another early exit, another round of questions about this team’s core.

Now, the organization stands at a pivotal crossroads — strangely enough, there’s good news.

Two of the team’s core four players, John Tavares and Mitch Marner, are on expiring contracts. The Maple Leafs can reshape who they are for the first time in nearly a decade. But the way forward isn’t about reloading with more skill. It’s about something entirely different. It’s about pumping up the heart and will of the team.

The Maple Leafs’ Second-Round Setback Is a Temporary Part of a Bigger Process

Things aren’t as dire as they might seem. The Maple Leafs aren’t crumbling — they’re evolving.

For nearly a decade, this team has delivered exciting, competitive hockey. They’ve given fans nine years of elite skill, unforgettable regular-season moments, and the promise of something bigger. That promise hasn’t been fulfilled yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s over. This is not the end of an era. It’s a new stage – a step forward, wisely handled, if the lessons have been learned well.

Here’s what we’ve learned in those nine seasons, and what was reinforced again this postseason in the Maple Leafs’ seven-game loss to the Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers. Winning isn’t just about talent—it’s about learning how to win. The Maple Leafs are still learning. And with key decisions ahead, this could be the moment they take the next step, not by chasing bigger stars but by becoming a different team.

The question hasn’t changed. It’s still about how to build a team that wins when the postseason arrives. Sure, the Game 7 loss was a heartbreaker. But it’s time for the Maple Leafs to pull up their socks and try again, using the best knowledge they’ve gained.

[As a note, I have taught graduate students at the University of Alberta research design for over four decades. The three biggest questions we use to form our decision-making framework are: What? So what? And, now what? In other words, what did we learn? What does it tell us we should do? And, for now, when and how should we do it?]

Skill Got the Maple Leafs Here. Heart Can Get Them Further

Here’s what we know now about this team. No one questions the offensive firepower of this group. But year after year, that firepower fades when the temperature rises. The postseason isn’t just about execution — it’s about identity. The teams that survive the grind don’t rely on talent alone. They do not win because they can win; they win because they refuse to lose.

Chris Tanev is a refuse-to-lose Toronto Maple Leafs player. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

That mindset—the internal fire, the grit, the emotional toughness—hasn’t consistently existed in Toronto. And that’s what needs to change.

A New Identity, Built by Berube

Give the organization credit for hiring Craig Berube. He’s made a difference in improving this team. That was a sign that the Maple Leafs were willing to go in a different direction. He didn’t come to polish up the same story. He came here to demand a new one defined by accountability, work ethic, and playoff-ready play. He called it structure in the media scrum yesterday. Over the season, this team improved in that area, but not enough.

Now the team is at a crossroads, and this is where Brad Treliving and Berube can act decisively. The question isn’t: “How do we replace a superstar like Mitch Marner if he leaves?” It’s: “How do we build a team that thrives in the playoffs?”

The best part? We learned that the organization doesn’t have to go out and sign up more skills—the kind of player the organization needs usually comes cheaper in salary.

The Cheaper Fix: Buy Heart, Not Just Hands

High-skill players come with high price tags and unpredictable intangibles. You never quite know how they’ll respond under pressure until it’s too late and they haven’t responded.

But players known for heart — those who grind, compete, and thrive in the chaos of playoff hockey — they’re often undervalued on the open market. They’re not always flashy. They don’t put up eye-popping regular season numbers. But they know how to lead and elevate others, and they simply have that single intangible – they refuse to lose.

This summer’s free agent class might not have a marquee star replicating Marner’s raw production, but it will include character players—veterans with playoff scars. Guys who don’t fade when it gets hard — they rise. That’s the kind of target or two Treliving needs to target and sign.

The Maple Leafs don’t need to chase a perfect replacement. They need to build a roster that can collectively handle adversity. That might mean adding two or three gritty, selfless, team-first players instead of one headline-grabbing name. And, to repeat, that’s good news — players like that don’t cost $12 million.

This Isn’t a Setback for the Maple Leafs. It’s a Process to Be Trusted

It’s easy to see this summer as another reset. But it doesn’t have to be viewed that way. The real opportunity here is to engage the clarity. The Maple Leafs are learning what they lack. That’s the gift of failure — it sharpens the focus. This isn’t about tearing it all down. It’s about building forward with intention.

Berube is here to lead it. Treliving now has the insight, the authority, and a roadmap. The question isn’t how to replace 100-point scorers. It’s how to build a team that wins in May, not just October. And the good news? That’s a cheaper fix than the other way.