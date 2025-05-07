How Craig Berube Has Evolved From the Flyers to the Maple Leafs

Craig Berube, a former NHL player, is now serving as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has coached three NHL teams, the Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, and Maple Leafs, and as of May 2025, his overall NHL head coaching record is 333 wins, 216 losses, and 76 overtime losses in 599 regular-season games, with a playoff record of 32 wins and 33 losses in 65 games.

A Look at Berube’s Coaching Record

Berube began his NHL head coaching career with the Flyers, taking over the bench on October 7, 2013, after serving as an assistant. During his two-season tenure with the Flyers, Berube led the team to a regular-season record of 75 wins, 58 losses, and 28 overtime losses. He guided Philadelphia to the playoffs in the 2013–14 season. However, he was let go after the team missed the postseason the following year.

Berube joined the St. Louis Blues as an assistant coach in 2017. He became interim head coach in November 2018 and was officially named head coach in June 2019. Under his leadership, the Blues posted a regular season record of 206–132–44 and a playoff record of 24–27. His most notable achievement came in 2019, when he led the team to its first-ever Stanley Cup championship. In doing so, Berube became the second interim head coach in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On May 17, 2024, Berube was appointed head coach of the Maple Leafs. During his first season behind the bench, he led the team to a 52–26–4 regular-season record. He also guided his team to a first-round series win over the Ottawa Senators and helped his team win the first game of Round 2 against the champion Florida Panthers.

Should he succeed in guiding the franchise to long-awaited postseason success, he’ll go down in franchise history as a long-awaited rescuer who helped end Toronto’s decades-long Stanley Cup drought.

Craig Berube’s Career Coaching Record Summary

Team Tenure Regular Season (W–L–OTL) Playoff Record (W–L) Philadelphia Flyers 2013–2015 75–58–28 3–4 St. Louis Blues 2018–2023 206–132–44 24–27 Toronto Maple Leafs 2024–Present 52–26–4 5–2 Total 333–216–76 32–33

Berube’s coaching career is highlighted by his ability to improve team performance. He notably led the Blues from last place in January 2019 to Stanley Cup champions that same year. His leadership continues to be a significant asset as he guides the Maple Leafs in pursuing playoff success.

Berube’s Coaching Start with the Flyers

Berube’s first NHL head coaching job wasn’t handed to him under ideal conditions. He took over the Flyers’ bench in October 2013, just three games into the season, after Peter Laviolette was fired following a poor start. Berube, a former Flyers enforcer turned assistant coach, was thrust into the spotlight to stabilize a volatile roster. One of his most significant issues was what to do with a high-profile veteran who had just been added to the team—Vincent Lecavalier.

Craig Berube (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On paper, Lecavalier was a massive get for the Flyers. He was a former No. 1 pick, Stanley Cup champion, and 50-goal scorer. But almost from the start, Berube and Lecavalier didn’t mesh. Berube moved the veteran out of his natural center position, citing defensive liabilities, and deployed him on the wing with limited ice time. The result: Lecavalier struggled, clashed quietly with the coaching staff, and by 2015, made it clear that he saw no future with the Flyers as long as Berube was in charge.

The episode was a key part of Berube’s two-season run as Flyers head coach, a tenure marked by inconsistent results and questions about his player management. He was fired in 2015. But, looking backward, his stretch with the Flyers might have been more of a beginning than a failure.

Berube’s next coaching job was with the Blues, where he started as an associate coach and became interim head coach in 2018. By June 2019, he had led the Blues from dead last in January to Stanley Cup champions, earning full-time head coach status and widespread respect across the league. His tenure with the Maple Leafs has been marked with initial success. The franchise won the Atlantic Division title this season.

So, What Changed for Berube?

To make a long story short, Berube became a more adaptive, communicative coach who recognized the importance of understanding each player’s personality, style, and needs. While his systems still demand structure and accountability, he became known in St. Louis (and even more in Toronto) for giving players second chances, experimenting with roles, and working with — not against — veteran voices in the room.

That evolution is likely one reason the Maple Leafs hired Berube in 2025. As a coach, Berube has learned from the Flyers to where he is today. Early missteps—including his handling of Lecavalier—have turned into strengths. This season has been a bit of a surprise. Berube doesn’t come across as pushy or hard-headed. He’s firm but seems more willing to meet players halfway and find creative ways to unlock their best. He’s a master of second chances and instilling trust in his players, from the top to the bottom of the roster.

Ultimately, Lecavalier may not have been the right player for Berube in 2013, but the experience may have helped shape him into the right coach for the 2025 Maple Leafs as they engage in their Stanley Cup journey.