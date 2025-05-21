Red Wings News & Rumors: Defense Trade Targets, Injury Update & More

The 2025 NHL Playoffs are down to the final four teams, which means the Detroit Red Wings are that much closer to roster upgrade season. That’s right, the 2025 NHL Draft is just over a month away, with free agency following quickly after.

In the meantime, get caught up on the latest Red Wings news and rumors, including trade targets, an overview of the roster-building landscape, an injury update, and more.

Could Red Wings Target Islanders Defensemen?

With Detroit coming close to acquiring Brandon Carlo at the trade deadline, it’s clear that the organization has interest in adding a top-four defenseman. In addition to free agent options, the Red Wings should consider engaging in trade talks with the currently general manager-less New York Islanders.

It’s reasonable to expect that the new GM will want to tweak the roster following yet another middling season – just like the Red Wings. They could (and frankly should) look to bolster their prospect pool, which, despite the recent additions of Cole Eiserman and Cal Ritchie, ranks in the bottom half of the league.

The Islanders have surplus to deal from, too. Veteran defensemen Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, and Scott Mayfield are signed through 2029, 2030, and 2030, respectively. They also have young, talented blueliners in Alexander Romanov and Noah Dobson, who are both RFAs this summer and are due for major raises. And finally, the organization is widely expected to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer first overall in this year’s draft.

Alexander Romanov would be a costly acquisition, but worth it for the Red Wings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Something’s got to give. Ideally, you want more flexibility than having five defensemen signed long term. Dangling one (or two) blueliners from their surplus to address weak spots elsewhere in the organization would be a prudent decision.

Romanov and Dobson are the top targets, of course. But Pelech and Pulock wouldn’t be bad options, either. And given the term on their deals, it’s possible that their acquisition costs could be reasonable.

One of Detroit’s top priorities this summer should be to add a top-four defenseman. The Islanders have enough supply to part with one.

Red Wings Face Stiff Competition In Summer Arms Race

Two obvious statements that need to be said:

The Red Wings want to improve this offseason

So do a lot of other teams

This summer is a little different, though. Compared to previous years, the amount of rebuilding/selling teams is down. In fact, there might be zero teams in that category.

It’s possible the Islanders’ new GM takes them down that path. Nashville could do the same, but doing so seems more like a 2026 strategy if they falter again. Otherwise, most of the recent bottom-dwellers have indicated that they want to add – Chicago, Anaheim, San Jose, and Boston are all leaning this way. No one is tearing it down completely.

Why does this matter? It means more teams are competing for the same resources. Most notably, free agents and trade targets.

And what happens when there are lots of buyers and a limited amount of options available? Prices go up.

Coupled with the rising salary cap, we could see some absolutely silly signings this summer, plus huge returns on quality players who are dealt.

I say this to level-set up front. Mitch Marner will land a big contract. So will Vladislav Gavrikov, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Brock Boeser. The Red Wings should certainly target these players (and those who could be available via trade). But fair warning that there may be some sticker shock from the contracts signed or players/prospect/draft picks shipped out for trade acquisitions.

Gustafsson Reveals Injury That Ended Season

Red Wings defenseman Erik Gustafsson missed Detroit’s final 14 games due to a (previously) undisclosed injury, last suiting up March 18 against the Washington Capitals. Now we know what caused his absence.

Erik Gustafsson warming up with the Detroit Red Wings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gustafsson recently spoke with Remy Mastey of The Hockey News and shared the mystery ailment was a broken foot. The blueliner has fully recovered and is now skating with Sweden at the World Championships.

“I broke my foot four weeks before the season was over, so I kind of wanted to come back,” Gustafsson told The Hockey News. “I just wanted to end it on a good note, play the last games of the season. Also being back home in Avicii Arena here, in front of our fans and family, it was an easy decision. I always want to play for the Swedish National Team.”

The veteran defenseman’s first year in Detroit wasn’t much to write home about. He posted two goals and 18 points in 60 games before breaking his foot. Overall, he was fine as a third-pairing-caliber blueliner, but the expectation was for him to produce a little more following the departures of Jake Walman and Shayne Gostisbehere.

A successful World Championships would be a nice confidence boost for Gustafsson as he enters the final year of his contract. So far, he has recorded six assists in seven games.

More Red Wings News & Rumors