Oilers’ Draisaitl Praises Nugent-Hopkins as His Incredible Series Continues

The Edmonton Oilers are just one win away from getting to the Stanley Cup Final for a second straight season, and they are five wins away from winning their first Stanley Cup since 1990. While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to play at an elite level, the Oilers’ depth has stepped up in a big way. One player who has stepped up and been a pleasant surprise is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who is maintaining over a point-per-game average and has been a key offensive contributor throughout the postseason. On top of that, Draisaitl had some praise for Nugent-Hopkins after Game 4.

“He’s been the best player in the series “



Draisaitl on RNH. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 28, 2025

Nugent-Hopkins, who is 32 years old, has scored five goals and added 13 assists for 18 points through 15 games which comes out to a 1.20 points-per-game average. It’s a pleasant surprise considering his regular season wasn’t as strong, as he scored 20 goals and added 29 assists for 49 points through 78 games, which comes out to a 0.63 points-per-game average. He currently sits alone at fourth in points behind McDavid, Draisaitl, and Mikko Rantanen.

May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period for game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Now, the stat sheet may say McDavid or Draisaitl has been the best player throughout the postseason, but nobody can argue with the fact that Nugent-Hopkins has been a key contributor at both ends of the ice, especially against the Dallas Stars. Defensively, Nugent-Hopkins has been amazing and has helped shut down Rantanen, who was considered the biggest threat coming into the series. As the Oilers continue to try and push past the Stars, Nugent-Hopkins’ consistency will be something they hope continues as they try to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada.

Oilers Have to Close Series Out Against Desperate Stars Team

The Oilers have played well through the entire series, but will now have to close out the series against a desperate Stars team that will have to play some of their best hockey of the season if they want to extend their season at all. All eyes will be on their superstars, but they will have to rely on some of their depth forwards to step up, and will have to hope their blue line can shutdown the offensive powerhouse that is the Oilers.

Rantanen has exploded for 21 points through 17 games in the postseason, while the player in second place is Thomas Harley with 12 points, which is a concerning gap. Jamie Benn only has three points, Mason Marchment only has five points, Matt Duchene only has six points, and Tyler Seguin only has eight points. Those will be four players that will need to find a way to contribute offensively if they want a chance at taking down the Oilers.

Related: Oilers News & Rumours: McDavid, Ekholm, Pickard, Game 1

Game 5 will be entertaining to say the least. The Oilers will likely be without both Zach Hyman and Connor Brown, so the Stars will have to try and take advantage of an injury riddled lineup. Time will tell how the rest of the series plays out, but the Stars will need to step up in a big way if they want any chance of extending their season, and the Oilers will have to elevate their play if they want to take down the desperate Stars.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.