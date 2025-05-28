Kraken Sign John Hayden to a 2-Year Extension

On Wednesday, May 28, the Seattle Kraken announced they are signing forward John Hayden to a two-year contract extension. His contract has an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.

Although Hayden joined the NHL in the 2016-17 season, he did not join the Kraken until the 2022-23 season. In the 2022 offseason, Seattle signed him after he became a free agent, since the Buffalo Sabres did not re-sign him. In his three seasons with the Kraken, Hayden has split his time between the Kraken and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

In the 2022-23 season, Hayden only played seven games with the Kraken and scored two goals. With the Firebirds, he played in 47 games and recorded 33 points via 17 goals and 16 assists. He also played in ten playoff games and scored a goal and recorded an assist.

In the 2023-24 season, Hayden only played two games with the Kraken. He recorded an average ice time (TOI) of 6:44, and was a minus-1. The majority of his season was spent with the Firebirds, playing in 65 games and recording 26 points via 15 goals and 11 assists. Again, the Firebirds made the playoffs, and Hayden played in 18 games. He recorded 13 playoff points via nine goals and four assists.

This past season, Hayden played in the most games he has with Seattle, 20. He recorded one goal and one assist. He also had 27 points in 44 games with the Firebirds.

Hayden has been a solid call-up for the Kraken when he is needed, and often slots on to the fourth line. Perhaps with this signing, he will see more time with the Kraken than the Firebirds.