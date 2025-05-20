Panthers’ Seth Jones Finding Success Since Being Acquired From the Blackhawks

When the Chicago Blackhawks traded Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers on March 3, there was a sense that the right-handed defenseman could carve out a nice role for himself in the Sunshine State. But after the Panthers eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday night, no one could have predicted Jones’ impact on a group looking to win its second straight championship.

As the Panthers prepare for their Eastern Conference Final matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight, here’s a look at how Jones has fit into the Panthers’ system and why he could be the X-factor in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jones Knows His Role

Before he was dealt to Florida, I had written over and over again that Jones would be best suited as a second-pairing defender who earned some power-play time. The Blackhawks used him as a 25-minute-a-night, play-in-all-circumstances defender, which hurt his game. It also reminded me of the Maple Leafs playing Dion Phaneuf 25 minutes a night, and it hurt both the player and the lineup.

But almost immediately after being acquired by Florida, Jones was asked to play a top-pair role when Aaron Ekblad was suspended 20 games for using a banned substance. In 21 regular-season games, Jones averaged 24:55 of ice time, being used on both the power play and penalty kill. There were some growing pains – he got hemmed in his own zone a few times and was on the ice for more goals and chances by the other team than his own.

Seth Jones, Florida Panthers (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

However, by the end of the year, Jones ingrained himself in the Panthers’ system. His first pass out of the defensive zone was quicker, and he helped generate breakouts, while his positioning end was more disciplined in the defensive zone, only taking chances if he was certain he had time and space. He had a confidence in his game we seldom saw in Chicago, but one we witnessed during his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jones told reporters following the Panthers’ Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs on May 18 what it’s like with his new team. “One of the main things that surprised me was it’s easy to be complacent, especially after they won a Cup and I wasn’t sure how that was going to feel, but coming in you can just feel the drive to win another one and just be better every single day,” Jones said. “And that’s individually, each guy, all the way from our best players, our first-liners to our fourth-liners. Every guy wants to get better and learn and play for one another, so it’s awesome to be a part of.”

Seth Jones: X-Factor

Having covered Jones and the Blackhawks for two seasons, part of me knew that once Jones was moved to a playoff contender, we would see him thrive. Chicago had struggled to put together an NHL-caliber lineup, and Jones, a former All-Star, was being asked to do too much. He needed to be sheltered, to take on a smaller role and thrive against the other team’s second and third lines.

But maybe that assessment was wrong. Maybe Jones really is a top-pairing defender; he was just in the wrong system, and now he’s flourishing with a team whose championship pedigree is envied around the league. Through 12 playoff games, Jones has three goals and three assists, posting an even-strength Corsi of 57.2 percent and averaging a team-leading 25:45 of ice time per game. Yes, playing for the defending Cup champs, Jones leads the team in ice time. Even the most optimistic pundit or fan couldn’t have predicted that, showcasing a performance bordering Norris Trophy caliber.

The Blackhawks surely didn’t, because if they did, they would have kept him, or at least, asked the Panthers for more than a first-round pick and a potential starting goalie in Spencer Knight. But then again, maybe it’s all chance and puck luck, just like playoff hockey. As the Panthers prepare for Game 1, fans can take pride in Jones being one of the team’s best deadline acquisitions in years. As for Blackhawk fans, this playoff might be giving them a glimpse of what could have been in the Windy City.