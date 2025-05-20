Oilers Fans May Need to Temper Expectations Regarding Ekholm Return

The city of Edmonton is buzzing once again, as the Oilers are off to the Western Conference Final for the second straight season and the third time in four years. For the second straight year, the Oilers will be going head-to-head versus the Dallas Stars, whom they defeated in six games last year to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

There have been many areas of this Oilers team that have impressed throughout this year’s run, with one being the depth scoring they are getting throughout their entire lineup. That said, what may be the most impressive of all is that they’ve been able to eliminate two very good teams in the LA Kings and Vegas Golden Knights without Mattias Ekholm in their lineup.

Ekholm has yet to suit up in the playoffs due to an undisclosed ailment. He’s already been ruled out for the opening two games of the Western Conference Final, but could be ready just a short time later. Given how dominant the 34-year-old has been throughout his Oilers tenure, the fan base is eagerly awaiting his return. That said, they should also be fully prepared that it may not be the same player they’ve grown accustomed to over the past few years.

Ekholm Battling Significant Injury

Though we don’t know what the injury is that Ekholm is dealing with, it’s obviously quite a severe one. Players are often gutting through things come the postseason, and the fact that the Swedish blueliner, who is as tough as they come, wasn’t able to go in the first two rounds gives good indication that he’s dealing with something serious.

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On top of that, the fact that he’s already been ruled out of the two opening games of the upcoming series gives indication that he isn’t anywhere close to being 100 percent healthy. Again, players gut through things at this time of the year, and the fact that he won’t be able to do so for at least the next few games due to this injury gives an indication that it’s far more than just a bump or bruise.

This all puts into question just how effective Ekholm will be when he returns. Many fans seem to be of the mindset that he will just jump right back in and be the reliable top-pairing option like he has been in the past with Evan Bouchard. What needs to be remembered is that when, or if he is able to return, he will not be playing at 100 percent. That not only means that his minutes will need to be decreased, but he may not be nearly as effective, either.

It’s also worth mentioning the speed of games Ekholm will be jumping back into. He hasn’t played in over a month, and expecting him to instantly be up to speed in the Western Conference Final is a huge ask. Some will point to Evander Kane, who seemingly hasn’t missed a beat after missing the entire regular season. While that is a reasonable point, the Kings are simply nowhere near the team the Stars are. Also, Kane was believed to be back to full health. The same won’t be the case with Ekholm.

Ekholm Likely to Play Limited Role

Given how well the Oilers’ blue line has played in Ekholm’s absence, head coach Kris Knoblauch should be able to ease the veteran back into the lineup whenever he’s ready to return. Rather than playing well over 20 minutes per outing as has been the usual, fans should be prepared for him to play a rather minimal third-pairing role. That isn’t to say he can’t or won’t be effective in that role, but those expecting him to return and immediately perform like one of the NHL’s top defencemen will need to temper their expectations in a big way.