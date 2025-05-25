Frost Take Series Lead with 2-1 Triple Overtime Win Over Charge in Game 3

The Minnesota Frost and the Ottawa Charge faced off in Game 3 of the PWHL Finals on Saturday afternoon, May 24 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The lineups were the same as Game 2, with the exception of the Frost, who were without Dominique Petrie due to an upper-body injury, but the Charge gained a player back in Jincy Roese.

The goaltending matchup was between Maddie Rooney for the Frost and Gwyneth Philips for the Charge. The game started out the same as the previous two: a fast-paced, hard-fought battle. The Charge got on the scoreboard first, but the Frost fought back, and it was tied going into the third period. Three periods weren’t enough for these two teams, and they had to go to triple overtime, where the Frost came out on top and took the 2-1 win.

Game Recap

As expected, it was a hard-fought battle between these two teams, but the Charge scored first on a goal by Emily Clark. Gabbie Hughes and Ashton Bell assisted her to make it 1-0 in the first period. There were some close calls through the rest of the period, but no more goals made it through, and the Charge took the lead into the second period.

Katy Knoll, Minnesota Frost (Photo by Arianne Bergeron/PWHL)

The Frost answered back early in the second as Lee Stecklein forced a shot through traffic and tallied her fifth of the postseason. Claire Thompson recorded the lone assist to tie the game 1-1. Again, there were chances for both sides, but neither scored as the period went on, and they went into the final frame tied.

The third period continued to be a close fought physical battle but no goals were scored and for the third straight game, overtime was required to determine a winner. The first overtime had plenty of chances for both sides but the goaltenders were ready and kept it scoreless so they had to go to a second and then a third overtime.

The third overtime was when they finally declared a winner and it was scored by Katy Knoll for the Frost just three seconds before the halfway mark of the overtime. She was assisted by Klára Hymlárová and Sophie Jaques to take the win and give their team a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 will take place on Memorial Day Monday, May 26 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.