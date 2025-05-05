Michal Pradel – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Michal Pradel

2024-25 Team: Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Date of Birth: Mar 10, 2007

Place of Birth: Dolny Kubin, Slovakia

Ht: 6-foot-5 Wt: 194 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Michal Pradel has developed into one of Slovakia’s top goaltending prospects, with his talent and work ethic placing him among the most exciting players eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Standing at 6-foot-5, Pradel relies on his size to command the crease, using a wide stance and butterfly to cover the net. He combines this with quick lateral movements, strong t-pushes, and explosive reactions to make himself a challenging presence for opposing shooters. Though he occasionally drops early when tracking the puck, his scanning habits and situational awareness allow him to stay ahead of the play and adjust his positioning effectively.

Michal Pradel, Team Slovakia (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Pradel began his career in Slovakia’s junior leagues with MHK Dolny Kubin and Draci Liptovsky Mikulas, where he showcased significant growth. In the 2022-23 season, he posted a 2.81 goals-against average (GAA) and a .921 save percentage (SV%) over 34 games at the U18 level. His performances earned him opportunities on the international stage, representing Slovakia’s U16 team with standout numbers—a 2.00 GAA and .933 SV% in two games. The following season, Pradel maintained his strong form at Draci Liptovsky Mikulas U18, finishing with a .922 SV% in 38 games and contributing in the U20 playoffs.

In Feb. 2025, Pradel took the next step in his career by joining the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League (USHL). Over 14 regular-season starts, he recorded a 9-4-0 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .899 SV%. He allowed three goals or fewer in 11 of those games, showcasing consistency between the pipes. On March 29, he earned his first career USHL shutout against Omaha, and in his playoff debut on April 28, Pradel stopped 34 of 36 shots, finishing with an excellent .944 SV% in a hard-fought game against the Waterloo Blackhawks.

Pradel also had an important role in the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship for Team Slovakia. Through seven games, he put up a 2.46 GAA and a .914 SV%, helping Slovakia reach the bronze medal game. Slovakia came up just short, dropping a 4-3 decision to Team USA, but Pradel’s performance throughout the tournament cemented his status as a promising young goaltender, likely increasing his draft stock.

Michal Pradel – NHL Draft Projection

After developing in Slovakia’s junior ranks, Pradel has now solidified himself as a legitimate NHL draft prospect. His blend of size, mobility, and potential makes him one of the more intriguing goaltenders available in 2025. His transition to the USHL, along with strong international performances, has boosted his stock significantly, with many scouts projecting him as a mid-round pick. I would not be shocked to see him in the 30-50 range after his great performance at the U18s, but only time will tell.

Quotables

“Pradel is a rangy and mobile goaltender. His best attribute is his quickness. At 6-foot-5, most junior-aged goalies tend to lumber around the crease, but Pradel uses strong t-pushes to cover ground quickly on his feet and explodes into his butterfly movements. I also really liked what I saw from Pradel regarding his scanning habits.” – David Phillips, FC Hockey

“Pradel is a tall, lanky goalie who relies heavily on his size. He stands tall in his pre-shot setup but hunches at the waist in his stance. His legs are extremely wide in both his stance and butterfly position, and he uses his height effectively in the butterfly by keeping his upper body upright. Pradel moves around the crease well when he remains standing, but he has a tendency to drop early.” – Kellen Eyre, FC Hockey

Strengths

Size & coverage

Lateral quickness

Explosive butterfly

Puck tracking & awareness

Consistency under pressure

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Rebound control

Timing on drop decisions

Post integration & sealing

Handling high-pressure situations

NHL Potential

Pradel has made solid progress in his development and will need to continue refining his game at the USHL level. His next step is likely NCAA hockey, as most USHL players take the college route before moving into the pro ranks.

With his size, mobility, and ability to track plays, he has the tools to become a dependable American Hockey League (AHL) or NHL goaltender. If he keeps improving, tightening up his rebound control, and refining his positioning, he has the potential to develop into an everyday NHL starter.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Goaltending – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

U18 WJC Top 3 Player on Team

Michal Pradel Stats

Videos

