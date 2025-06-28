Penguins Draft William Horcoff 24th Overall

With the 24th overall pick at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins have selected William Horcoff from the University of Michigan of the NCAA.

About William Horcoff

Despite William Horcoff coming from an NHL lineage, he has done the work to carve his own path to a first-round selection. As a 6-foot-4 centerman playing at one of the top Universities in the NCAA, the University of Michigan, Horcoff posted 10 points in 18 games played.

However, Horcoff is a first-round talent not because of his playmaking abilities, which most people agree he still needs to develop, but his ability to play a strong game at both ends of the ice. He’s the kind of grinder who’s willing to put his body on the line, lay a solid hit, or wire a shot past the goalie. His toolkit is raw, but the potential is there for a strong middle-six forward.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

Horcoff rarely passes up the opportunity to throw his weight around and uses his physical stature to his benefit on both ends of the ice. Defensively, he makes his presence felt on the forecheck, being one of the first guys on the attack and making sure the other team is aware he is on the ice by throwing body checks around. Outside of the offensive zone, his defensive game is very fundamentally sound. He is all over his opponents on the backcheck and then engages well in board battles. Away from the puck in the defensive zone, the Birmingham, Michigan native fills lanes and plays with an active stick to take away passing options for his opponents.

Will Horcoff, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

On the offensive side of the puck, Horcoff has shown flashes of having good hands, but plays more of a “go to the net and cause havoc” role for Michigan. When he has possession of the puck, he uses his frame to protect it and can fight through contact to make his way to the net. When he is away from the puck, he does well supporting teammates and looking for a pass. He does have a strong shot in his toolbox, and with more experience and gained confidence at the collegiate level, he should see his goal numbers climb.

The biggest downside in Horcoff’s game is his skating. He does not skate badly for his size, but he is limited in his acceleration and mobility. This affects his ability to throw a hit and, if taken out of position on the play, to get back defensively quickly enough. If he can improve on this, his game could be taken to another level. After a strong showing for the United States at the Under-18 World Junior Championships (WJC), he has opened the eyes of many and should see his draft value rising as June’s draft grows near.

How This Affects the Penguins’ Plans

The biggest knock against Horcoff is how raw his talent is. He has the toolkit, but the Penguins will need to give him time to develop his game so he can become an all-around centerman who’s able to hit, shoot, block shots, and play a sound defensive game.

However, the good news is that Horcoff is in the right spot to develop his game. He can play a few more seasons at the University of Michigan, and if he is able to take that next step, he can transition into a bottom-six role for the Penguins. From there, he can work his way up the lineup or stick in a bottom-six role as a solid two-way option.