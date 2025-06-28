Senators Draft Logan Hensler 23rd Overall

With the 23rd pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa Senators have selected Logan Hensler from the University of Wisconsin of the NCAA

About Logan Hensler

Logan Hensler won’t blow you away with his offensive skills, even though he has the tools to do so. His calling card is his skating, mobility and defensive awareness, which will likely make him an NHL defenceman one day, considering those attributes are in high demand on blue lines across the league. He also plays the right side, another thing that is coveted by teams. All in all, he is a solid all-around defender that could have more potential as a two-way threat if he could find a way to get his shot through more often.

Not all draft-eligible players have NCAA hockey under their belt before they are selected, but Hensler does. He played for the University of Wisconsin this season, recording two goals and 12 points in 32 games. He also joined Team USA at the 2025 World Juniors, where he had a single assist in limited ice time as the Americans won their second-straight gold medal.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“His biggest strengths lie in his skating and mobility, two things that are key to success in today’s NHL. He also has a great stick defensively, regularly breaking up plays with deft interceptions and tips, both off the rush and in his own zone.

“Hensler’s shot has been described as a strength, too, but goalies rarely have to stop it, as it often gets blocked or tipped out of play due to his inability to find shooting lanes. If he can find a way to use his mobility and awareness to walk the blue line a bit more and change the angle of his shot, he might get more shots through and increase his goal total as a result.

Logan Hensler, University of Wisconsin (Photo credit: UW Athletics)

“Hensler relies a lot on his stick to defend, which can be a problem at times when players are elite puck handlers. He could be more physical in those situations, and while he doesn’t shy away from physicality, scouts have noted a lack of consistency in that area. As mentioned off the top, he does show flashes of offensive potential, but most of the time, he opts to go for the safe play rather than taking risks. While this is usually a good thing for a defenseman, with his elite skating and mobility, he could become more of a two-way threat if he uses his already-solid awareness and hockey sense to create more chances offensively.”

How This Affects the Senators’ Plans

The Senators have a good young core of defencemen with Jake Sanderson and Carter Yakemchuk leading the way, and Hensler adds to that group. He is a very solid two-way defender that could pair well with Sanderson. His mobility and defensive awareness will make the Senators’ blue line a formidable one down the line.

