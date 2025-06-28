Blackhawks Draft Vaclav Nestrasil 25th Overall

With the 25th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks have selected Vaclav Nestrasil from the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL

About Vaclav Nestrasil

There were a lot of players that benefited from a strong surge in the second half of their draft year and Vaclav Nestrasil of the Muskegon Lumberjacks was one of them. He quickly went from early to mid-second round pick to being in contention for the first round as he has the skillset and size to be a strong, playmaking power forward. He excelled in his first season in North America as he had 42 points in 61 games during the regular season. He was almost a point per game in the playoffs with 13 points in 14 games as he helped the Lumberjacks win the Clark Cup.

Vaclav Nestrasil, Muskegon Lumberjacks (Photo credit: Muskegon Lumberjacks)

Nestrasil brings a great amount of compete, energy and skill. He combines his strength with protecting the puck in tight spaces, drawing players in and opening things up extremely well. He’s calm under pressure and has great balance to use his size to his advantage in the offensive zone. He’s a strong skater and his playmaking vision and awareness stands out every time he has the puck, connecting with his teammates with ease. He’s committed to the University of Massachusetts and could continue to thrive at that level.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Despite his tall frame, Nestrasil is a very smooth skater. His smooth stride allows him to accelerate effectively, particularly in transition. One area of concern about his skating is that it falters late in shifts when his explosive energy takes a significant dip. However, his long stride indicates he will gain quickness, speed, and agility as he gains strength, explosiveness, and power.

Related: 2025 NHL Draft Tracker

“One of Nestrasil’s other significant upside areas is being a playmaker and puck protector. He effectively uses his large frame to shield the puck in tight areas and along the boards. His ability to thread the needle with passes, including backdoor feeds and cross-ice setups, and long-range passes to set up breakaways, demonstrates his skills in game processing, vision, and hockey sense. He uses these skills to make confident and creative plays while avoiding high-risk plays that put his team in peril.”

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Blackhawks’ Plans

The Blackhawks added another top-line caliber center in Anton Frondell at third overall, and now they’ve added to their wings with the big 6-foot-5 Nestrasil at 25. After a strong season in the USHL, he has the potential to be a solid top-six player alongside one of Connor Bedard or Frondell in the future.

Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter