Viggo Nordlund – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Viggo Nordlund

2024-25 Team: Skellefteå AIK (J20 Nationell, SHL)

Date of Birth: Sept. 22, 2006

Place of Birth: Ingarö, SWE

Height: 5-foot-9, Weight: 168 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Viggo Nordlund is a smaller winger with a high skill level and motor. He spent most of his season as a standout in Sweden’s top junior league (J20 Nationell), but also had a 22-game stint in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) across the regular season and playoffs, where he showed flashes in limited minutes. He’s not ready to dominate the pros, but the process is there—he has an intriguing upside.

Nordlund played 40 regular-season games in his junior league, accumulating 24 goals and 25 assists for 49 points. Among forwards who skated in at least 20 contests, his 1.23 point-per-game rate ranked in the 94th percentile. He converted his shots at a 13.6% clip, so his production wasn’t the result of an outlier shooting campaign. In the playoffs, Nordlund recorded 12 points—six goals and as many assists—in six matchups.

Skellefteå AIK’s under-20 squad had a great deal of talent, which Nordlund played off of well. He shared the ice with fellow draft-eligible forward Viktor Klingsell at times, creating a dynamic duo. Nordlund did a good job of elevating the play of those around him.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

As noted, Nordlund is a small but skilled winger. He excelled in juniors through both the talent and intelligence gap he possessed over other players. He’s a quick skater capable of taking the puck up the ice by himself to enter the offensive zone cleanly, but he wasn’t always a one-man show. His ability to start rushes was masterful, positioning himself in the right spot and passing to the right teammates to create high-danger chances.

While Nordlund wasn’t perfect with the puck, as there were instances where he was a tad overzealous, he ultimately presented strong vision. Some of his passes were brilliant, making plays that most would not. He keeps opponents on their heels.

Nordlund’s time in the SHL only saw him garner an assist in 22 total games, but he showed a lot of the same traits. His motor stood out in a very fast-paced and challenging league, which is arguably the best outside of North America. Nordlund used his IQ to create chances off the rush, and that’s how he recorded a point for the first time in his professional career.

A downside to Nordlund’s game is that he doesn’t get very involved in puck battles, and doesn’t project to be a player who does. He’s willing to retrieve them from time to time, though.

Viggo Nordlund – NHL Draft Projection

In terms of ability and upside alone, Nordlund is arguably a second-round prospect. However, there’s a lot of skill to go around, and his size may cause teams to take him off their board until the late rounds. With that said, a fair projection following an encouraging 2024–25 season is either the third or fourth round.

Quotables

“Over the past month, Nordlund has finally gotten some action in the SHL. And while his ice time has been limited and he’s yet to register a point, he’s been playing in a more projectable manner while still showcasing his vision and shiftiness in the offensive end.” – Lassi Alanen, Elite Prospects

“Nordlund is an intriguing forward known for his high offensive IQ and versatility on the ice. He has shown the ability to impact games through both scoring and playmaking, combining solid technical skills with a commendable work ethic, making him a player to watch for future development. Nordlund’s straight-line speed is impressive, allowing him to quickly transition from offense to defense.” – Jocke Andersson, FC Hockey (from ‘26533 – Orebro J20 vs. Skelleftea J20,’ FC Hockey – January 28, 2025)

“Viggo Nordlund is a high-IQ, highly skilled offensive minded left shot forward whose pace, quickness, and competitive instincts allow him to create consistent scoring chances and maintain offensive zone pressure.” – Neutral Zone

Strengths

Excellent hockey IQ

Strong off the rush

Great hands

High motor

Quick skater

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Sometimes takes unnecessary risks

Size is a valid concern

Has decent positioning, but defense is not a strength

NHL Potential

If he hits his upside, Nordlund could drive an NHL team’s middle six. When you need a scoring boost, he’s the type of player you call on. His play style may make some coaches hesitant as he transitions to professional hockey full-time, but he’s proven to be worth the investment.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 3.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2021-22: J18 Div.1 to J18 Region Promotion (Värmdö HC)

2021-22: TV-Pucken Playoffs Most Goals (4)

2021-22: TV-Pucken Silver Medal

2022-23: J18 Nationell (North) Most Assists (21)

2023-24: J20 SM Gold Medal

2023-24: J20 SM Most Valuable Player

2023-24: U18 WJC Bronze Medal

2024-25: J20 SM Silver Medal

