Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Panthers – 5/9/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers in their Game 3 second-round playoff matchup at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 3

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Toronto leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: David Kampf, Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Ryan Reaves, Nicholas Robertson, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)

Status report

Stolarz, a goalie, did not travel with the Maple Leafs and won’t play.

Latest for THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, A.J. Greer, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, Tomas Nosek

Injured: None

Status report

The Panthers may have a few changes due to health issues. Coach Paul Maurice said those would be game-time decisions.

Latest for THW: