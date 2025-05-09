Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Panthers – 5/9/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers in their Game 3 second-round playoff matchup at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (1A) at PANTHERS (3A)
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 3
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
Toronto leads best-of-7 series 2-0
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: David Kampf, Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Ryan Reaves, Nicholas Robertson, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)
Status report
Stolarz, a goalie, did not travel with the Maple Leafs and won’t play.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, A.J. Greer, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, Tomas Nosek
Injured: None
Status report
The Panthers may have a few changes due to health issues. Coach Paul Maurice said those would be game-time decisions.
