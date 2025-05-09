Maple Leafs Benefit From Sam Bennett’s Lack of Suspension

When the Florida Panthers’ Sam Bennett skated through the crease and “contacted” Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz with his forearm on the left side of the head, the situation was all too familiar and deeply personal for the Maple Leafs. As Maple Leafs fans know, Stolarz was soon throwing up at the bench and was replaced by Joseph Woll in the net.

The Maple Leafs play the Panthers in Game 3 of their second-round series tonight in Florida. Woll will again be in the crease, while Stolarz did not make the trip. He’s back in Toronto and hoping to play again sometime this postseason.

The Bennett and Maple Leafs Storyline Isn’t New

The tension between Bennett and the Maple Leafs didn’t start this year. It traces back to a pivotal moment in the 2023 Playoffs. During Game 2 of that series, Bennett delivered a controversial wrestling takedown on rookie Matthew Knies behind the net, driving him headfirst into the ice. The play wasn’t penalized and didn’t result in a suspension, but the damage was done. Knies was ruled out for the remainder of the series with a concussion.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs, in 2023 against the Florida Panthers

(Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Losing one of their few physical, net-driving forwards proved costly for a Toronto team already battling Florida’s relentless forecheck. The hit symbolized Florida’s ability to overwhelm and outmuscle a less experienced, less composed Maple Leafs roster.

There’s no doubt that the Maple Leafs learned from that experience that they needed to re-jig their team if they were to take home the Stanley Cup. On July 1 of that same year, the team’s first signing was Ryan Reaves. Whether, in retrospect, it was a wise move or not is debatable. However, it was proof that the organization was serious about its intentions.

This current iteration of the Maple Leafs is a far cry from the team that lost to the Panthers in 2023. The hockey gods have yet to decide whether these moves will result in a Stanley Cup win, but so far, so good.

The Bennett/Knies Moment Has Reshaped the Maple Leafs

That moment in the 2023 Playoffs has lingered. Knies returns this postseason not as a rookie but as a key contributor to Toronto’s top line. He’s more physically ready and emotionally aware. He hasn’t forgotten the hit — and neither have the Maple Leafs.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As noted, in Game 1 of this year’s rematch, Bennett again became the center of controversy. Late in the game, he rocked Maple Leafs goalie Stolarz while he was cutting through the crease. It was a clear shot to the head with his forearm — no penalty, and ultimately, no supplemental discipline. After the game, Knies was asked about Bennett in the postgame interview. He handled it with composure, giving a neutral, no-fuel-for-the-fire answer. Smart move.

That there was no subsequent discipline for Bennett, especially with his reputation and Maple Leafs playoff history, might seem like another frustrating decision from the league. However, there’s a case to be made that not suspending Bennett could actually work in Toronto’s favor. Here’s how:

Reason 1. The Spotlight is Now on Bennett — and It Burns Bright

Bennett played 17 minutes in Game 2 and was minus-2. He was rendered nearly invisible, whether he was under intense scrutiny or not. Was he worried that every hit, every shove, every scrum would be magnified? He knows his reputation precedes him, especially after the 2023 hit on Knies, and now having put Stolarz literally in the hospital.

With that kind of attention, he’ll be forced to dial back his game or risk putting his team on the penalty kill. Bennett thrives on the edge, but when everyone watches, that edge becomes a liability.

Reason 2. The Maple Leafs Gain Emotional Fuel Without the Risk of Retaliation

This kind of moment might once have thrown the Maple Leafs off their game. But they’ve become a more composed, emotionally disciplined team under coach Craig Berube. Instead of chasing retribution, the lack of suspension gives them a clear, unified rallying point.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

If the Maple Leafs can keep their composure, they’ll make life even more frustrating for the Panthers. Bennett becomes the villain again, and the Maple Leafs — especially Knies — get a chance to respond ideally. They can stay out of the box and dominate play. They can skate away from scrums, which makes the Panthers look like they’re chasing and baiting even more. That won’t be a good look for the officials.

Reason 3. The Referees Will Be Watching — and That Helps Toronto

The incident has put a tighter leash on Bennett and perhaps even on Florida’s overall approach to physicality. Had he been suspended and come back, the mood might have been, “He’s done his time, we’re back to ‘regular’ action.”

With Bennett still on the ice, the Maple Leafs, a team that has historically struggled to draw calls despite receiving questionable hits, could finally benefit from the optics. A single power play or game management call could impact momentum in a tight series.

Reason 4. Florida’s Emotional Firestarter Could Become a Liability

Bennett is most effective when he can play freely and fire up his team. On the flip side, his role can unravel if he hesitates, is distracted, or is disciplined early or often. More structured and mentally resilient, this version of the Maple Leafs is better equipped to absorb Florida’s agitators and use their aggression against them.

Max Domi of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring an overtime winning goal with his teammates during Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/NHLI via Getty Images)

In short, a muted Bennett hurts the Panthers more than a suspended Bennett.

Reason 5. The Maple Leafs Now Control the Narrative

With Bennett still in the lineup, Toronto doesn’t have to adjust for a missing piece or brace for retaliation. Instead, they can stay on-message, control their emotion, and let Bennett carry the weight of his history. He’s always visibly there to remind them what not to do.

The Maple Leafs don’t need the league to deal with him. They’ll do it correctly — with structure, skill, and scoreboard control.

The Bottom Line for Bennett and the Maple Leafs

The lack of suspension could sting in the short term. But, if Game 2 is an indication, perhaps not. His continued play could tilt the psychological and tactical balance in Toronto’s favour in the bigger picture of playoff hockey. This is not the same Maple Leafs team that crumbled under chaos. Under Berube, they’re more focused, more physical, and better prepared to neutralize agents of chaos like Bennett and his colleague Brad Marchand — not with anger but control.

Think of it like the 2008 movie Get Smart: chaos may still be loud and reckless, but CONTROL wins when it stays calm, smart, and one step ahead. And nothing frustrates a player like Bennett more than becoming a non-factor under the spotlight he helped create.