Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Report Card: Alex Tuch

The Buffalo Sabres have a lot to figure out if they are going to end the longest streak without making the playoffs in NHL history. Everyone’s checklist is different, though some wish it were a new general manager and not Kevyn Adams remaining at his post to make those decisions.

Among the most pressing decisions this offseason will be whether to extend Alex Tuch’s contract when he becomes eligible for an extension on July 1. Factoring heavily into that decision will be Tuch’s play this past season, when he proved himself to be not only one of the best players on the team but one of the most underrated two-way forwards in the game.

Underrated Offensive Season

Tuch does not get the credit he should for his offensive contributions. He tied his career mark with 36 goals and posted his second-best season in terms of points with 67, falling short of the 79 points he had back during the 2022-23 season.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tuch flashes high-level skill, and his goalscoring is evidence of that. He plays hard in every area of the ice, but his patience and size pair well with an underrated shot to make him quite dangerous. He’s equally adept as a playmaker, making him arguably the most well-rounded forward the Sabres have.

Tuch has fallen into a level of consistency that is fair to expect moving forward. His 1.06 points per game from 2022-23 is probably the highest ceiling possible, with the last two seasons – .76 and .81 points per game, respectively – being more indicative of where he is offensively speaking.

One of the Game’s Best Two-Way Forwards

What makes Tuch a true asset is his two-way ability. There is little doubt that he is the best defensive forward the Sabres have, and he should be garnering at least a little Selke Trophy love as the game’s best two-way forward. Watching him play or looking at the numbers, it is clear what kind of impact he has.

A closer look will tell more of the story. Tuch tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals with six. He finished tied for 10th in the NHL in takeaways with 49. Watch the games, and you would see how consistently he was involved in stifling defenders both in his own zone and the neutral zone. He has become a premier defensive forward, and it needs to be talked about more.

Grading Tuch

Like all the forwards on the team, Tuch will be graded on things like scoring prowess, defensive play, playmaking, leadership, and teamwork. This season, he mostly found his career-best offensive production while continuing to evolve into a top-tier defensive forward.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Just as importantly, Tuch was one of the most vocal and outspoken about putting words into action and getting over the hump. He firmly established himself as a top-of-the-lineup winger for the foreseeable future. Let’s take a look at his overall grades for the 2024-25 season:

Scoring – A-

Defense – A

Leadership – B+

Playmaking – B+

Teamwork – A-

Overall – A-

Tuch’s play alongside Tage Thompson and J.J. Peterka provided the Sabres with a legitimate top unit that they could depend on. His ability to play in all situations cannot be understated, making him arguably the most versatile forward on the team.

2025-26 and Beyond

At the top of the list of offseason priorities for the Sabres should be re-signing Tuch. Obviously, he has to want to be with the team for the long haul, but they should be willing to pay him whatever is necessary to keep him in the fold long-term.

As a 30-plus goalscorer, elite defensive forward, and vocal leader who has roots in the community, Tuch is as valuable to the Sabres as anyone. His play on the ice this season proved that, and he will be a key contributor moving forward.

If the Sabres have any hopes of ending their playoff drought next season, Tuch will be a key piece of that effort. If things go well, he may also finally start gaining recognition throughout the league as one of its best two-way forwards.