Buffalo Sabres’ 2025 Offseason Checklist

The Buffalo Sabres entered last offseason with a clear plan. With Lindy Ruff returning as head coach — his first time behind the Sabres’ bench since 2012 — the emphasis was placed on one thing: speed. For those unfamiliar, the NHL underwent a major shift after the 2004-05 lockout, becoming a faster, more skill-driven league. The Sabres initially struggled to adapt, missing the playoffs the season before the lockout. But guess who helped them adjust to the “new NHL” and stay ahead of the curve? Lindy Ruff. Under his leadership from 2005 to 2011, Buffalo made the playoffs four times, including two Eastern Conference Final appearances. They lost a hard-fought seven-game series to the eventual champion Carolina Hurricanes in 2006 and returned the following season, only to fall to the Ottawa Senators in five.

Last offseason’s plan was straightforward: make the team faster. That meant buying out an aging Jeff Skinner, trading a 2025 second-round pick for Beck Malenstyn, and, most notably, moving Matthew Savoie in a deal to acquire Ryan McLeod on July 5.

Now, after seeing how this past season unfolded, the Sabres’ needs have shifted. Heading into this offseason, I believe there are three key areas the team must address.

Defense Depth

The Sabres’ defense simply lacked depth this season and overall wasn’t good enough. One major issue has been the failure to find Owen Power a reliable defensive partner. While the team did acquire Jacob Bernard-Docker as part of the Josh Norris-for-Dylan Cozens trade, hoping he could fill that role, he feels more like a short-term patch than a long-term solution. Realistically, Bernard-Docker projects more as a high-end third-pair defenseman rather than someone you want playing heavy minutes alongside Power.

Related: Buffalo Sabres 2024-2025 Season Awards

As for the rest of the defensive corps, it’s clear they aren’t getting the job done. I like Connor Clifton, but he’s more of a fringe sixth defenseman. Jacob Bryson fits as a seventh defenseman at best. And as much as it pains me to say it, I believe Mattias Samuelsson should be bought out. When he signed his seven-year deal with a $4.25 million average annual value (AAV), the hope was he would become the shutdown defenseman the team needed. Unfortunately, Samuelsson has only played in about half of the Sabres’ games since he signed the contract and hasn’t looked confident or effective when he has been on the ice.

If the Sabres were to buy him out, they would owe him $714,286 per season through 2034-35. That being said, a buyout this summer seems unlikely.

Sign Bowen Byram Long-Term

With Power’s injury, signing Bowen Byram becomes an absolute priority for Sabres general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams. The Sabres’ defense is already thin, as I’ve pointed out before, and trading Byram’s contract rights or opting for a bridge deal could be a mistake the organization can’t afford. Byram and Rasmus Dahlin have been a formidable pair, consistently dominating opponents. While Dahlin and Byram seem to have a natural chemistry, keeping them together is key to the team’s success.

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Byram has had some struggles outside of his time with Dahlin, but that’s likely more of a reflection of the overall defense corps rather than Byram’s abilities. Much like Power, when paired with the right partner, Byram’s potential could be fully unlocked. He had a career year this season, setting career highs with seven goals and 31 assists and 38 points.

So, what might Byram’s contract look like this offseason? The Sabres should offer him an eight-year deal with an $8 million AAV. That would be fair value for both sides. But considering Byram is a restricted free agent and the Sabres’ dubious stretch of 14 years out of the playoffs, it wouldn’t be shocking if Byram opts for a bridge deal to set himself up for free agency as an unrestricted free agent down the line.

Use Deep Prospect Pool to Trade for NHL Read Talent

The Sabres have one of the deepest prospect pools in the league, which is a great position to be in. However, there’s not a ton of room for them on the NHL roster right now. Players like Konsta Helenius, Noah Ostlund, and Isak Rosen have bright futures in the league, but outside of those three, it’s hard to see many other prospects cracking the roster in the near future. That said, I do think the Sabres should consider trading Rosen for NHL-ready talent. The 22-year-old had another great season in the American Hockey League (AHL), recording 55 points in 61 games. He also got a taste of the NHL with eight games, picking up one assist.

I’ve been saying it all season: If I were the Sabres, I’d offer Rosen to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh is looking to add younger players, and I think Rosen could be a solid piece for their retooling process. If the Penguins are willing, a deal involving someone like Rickard Rakell or Bryan Rust could be on the table.

The Sabres’ AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans, had one of the best seasons in the league, and a lot of that success can be credited to goaltender Devon Levi. But make no mistake, the team is stacked. Now is the time for the Sabres to start offloading some of that AHL depth—whether it’s players in the minors, juniors, or overseas—and use those assets to fill out the NHL roster with players who can contribute right away.

This offseason is a big one for the Sabres front office. The talent and core are in place, but it’s all about rounding out the roster properly. Do I trust Adams to make the right moves? Not entirely—but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.