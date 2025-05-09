Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Jets – 5/9/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 of their second-round playoff matchup at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (2C) at JETS (1C)

Western Conference Second Round, Game 2

9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Mason Marchment– Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

The Stars, who held an optional morning skate, will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Luke Schenn, Ville Heinola

Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Schenn, a defenseman, will be a scratch for the first time this postseason.

