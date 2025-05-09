Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Jets – 5/9/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 of their second-round playoff matchup at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (2C) at JETS (1C)
Western Conference Second Round, Game 2
9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Stars projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Mason Marchment– Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)
Status report
The Stars, who held an optional morning skate, will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win in Game 1 on Wednesday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Luke Schenn, Ville Heinola
Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)
Status report
Schenn, a defenseman, will be a scratch for the first time this postseason.
