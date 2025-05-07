Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Panthers – 5/7/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3A) at MAPLE LEAFS (1A)
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 2
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN
Toronto leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, A.J. Greer, Uvis Balinskis
Injured: None
Status report
Samoskevich will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games; he will replace Greer, a forward. … Ekblad will return after completing his two-game suspension for his hit on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in Game 4 of the first round. … Balinskis, a defenseman, will come out.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Max Pacioretty, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)
Status report
Woll will start with Stolarz, a goalie, out; Murray will dress as the backup.
