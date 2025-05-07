Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Panthers – 5/7/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 2

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN

Toronto leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, A.J. Greer, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: None

Status report

Samoskevich will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games; he will replace Greer, a forward. … Ekblad will return after completing his two-game suspension for his hit on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in Game 4 of the first round. … Balinskis, a defenseman, will come out.

Latest for THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Max Pacioretty, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)

Status report

Woll will start with Stolarz, a goalie, out; Murray will dress as the backup.

Latest for THW: