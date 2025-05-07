Projected Lineups for Stars vs Jets – 5/7/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (2C) at JETS (1C)

Western Conference Second Round, Game 1

9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Mason Marchment– Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

Robertson will be a game-time decision after missing the entire first round with a lower-body injury. … Heiskanen, a defenseman, remains out. … The Stars held an optional morning skate.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo

Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Colin Miller — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Ville Heinola

Injured: Josh Morrissey (undisclosed), Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Scheifele and defensemen Morrissey and Stanley each was wearing regular jerseys at the Jets morning skate; neither Morrissey nor Stanley were in among the top three defense pairs.

