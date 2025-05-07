Projected Lineups for Stars vs Jets – 5/7/25

by

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (2C) at JETS (1C)

Western Conference Second Round, Game 1

9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Mason Marchment– Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

Robertson will be a game-time decision after missing the entire first round with a lower-body injury. … Heiskanen, a defenseman, remains out. … The Stars held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo

Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Colin Miller — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Ville Heinola

Injured: Josh Morrissey (undisclosed), Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Scheifele and defensemen Morrissey and Stanley each was wearing regular jerseys at the Jets morning skate; neither Morrissey nor Stanley were in among the top three defense pairs.

Latest for THW:

The Hockey Writers Substack The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Mean a 25% Deal For You! Get 25% off for a whole year if you upgrade during the 2025 Posteseason