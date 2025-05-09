Rochester Americans to Play Laval Rocket in North Division Final

After a dominant sweep of the Syracuse Crunch in their best-of-five North Division semi-final series, the Rochester Americans now turn their focus to the Laval Rocket. Goaltender Devon Levi was stellar in the opening round, recording shutouts in Games 2 and 3, and enters the next series riding a shutout streak. Laval advanced with a 3-1 series victory over the Cleveland Monsters, outscoring them 12-6 in a strong offensive showing.

Rochester vs. Laval Series Preview

The Americans finished second in the North Division with a strong 42-22-8 record, totaling 92 points—enough to secure a first-round bye and an automatic berth in the North Division semi-finals. In their dominant sweep of the Syracuse Crunch, Rochester controlled the series from start to finish, winning Game 1 by a tight 3-2 margin before shutting out the Crunch 4-0 in both Games 2 and 3. Outscoring Syracuse 11-2 over the three games, the Americans proved to be too much to handle, led by the stellar play of Levi.

Levi has been the Americans’ most valuable player so far. Posting a 3-0 record with a goals-against average (GAA) of 0.67 and a save percentage (SV%) of .978, he has been out of this world to start the playoffs.

Devon Levi, Rochester Americans (Photo by Micheline Veluvolu)

Of course, getting Jiri Kulich in time for the playoffs helped the team as well. He has three points (one goal and two assists) in three games played so far.

Americans Playoff Leaders

Goals: Kale Clague (three)

Assists: Kale Clague (two)- Tied with three other players

Points: Kale Clague (five)

Two players to watch for are Konsta Helenius and Isak Rosen. Helenius had a solid regular season as a rookie, but has turned it up a notch in the playoffs. Sure, it’s a small sample size, but he has looked good, with three points in three games. Rosen led the Americans in scoring in the regular season; however, he has started off slow in the playoffs, recording only one point through three games. Expect him to get going in the North Division Final.

The Rocket enter the series with home ice advantage as they won the North Division. With a record of 48-19-5 for 101 points, Laval earned a bye, a berth straight into the North Division semi-finals and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs as they finished with the most points in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season.

Opposite Levi is goaltender Jacob Fowler. He has been just as good, posting a 3-0 record with a 1.00 GAA and a .953 SV%.

Rocket Playoff Leaders

Goals: Laurent Dauphin (three)

Assists: Alex Barre-Boulet (five)

Points: Laurent Dauphine (six)- Tied with Alex Barre-Boulet

Two players I’d watch for in this series are Barre-Boulet and Fowler. They have been excellent in the regular season and playoffs. I’d especially watch for Fowler, who is going head-to-head with one of the league’s best goalies. However, if Fowler continues to play at this level, not only will the Rocket have a good shot to win this series, but it could also be a low-scoring series.

Game 1: Wed, May 14 @ 7:05 PM EST in Rochester at Blue Cross Arena

Game 2: Fri, May 16 @ 7:05 PM EST in Rochester at Blue Cross Arena

Game 3: Wed, May 21 @ 7:00 PM EST in Laval at Place Bell

Game 4: Fri, May 23 @ 7:00 PM EST in Laval at Place Bell * IF NECESSARY

Game 5: Sun, May 25 @ 4:30 PM EST in Laval at Place Bell *IF NECESSARY

This series has all the makings of a playoff classic, as two of the AHL’s top teams go head-to-head with a trip to the Eastern Conference Final on the line. The goaltending battle between Levi and Fowler could be the difference-maker, while both teams bring offensive depth and playoff experience.

This isn’t the first time these rivals have met under the bright lights of the postseason. Their last playoff clash came in the 2022 North Division Finals, when Laval swept Rochester 3-0 and outscored them 15-7. The Americans haven’t forgotten that result, and with a deeper, more balanced roster and a red-hot goaltender in Levi, they’ll be looking for redemption.

Will Rochester get their long-awaited revenge, or will the Rocket hold firm and continue their dominant season? Either way, fans should buckle up—this should be a fun, tightly contested series from start to finish.