Blackhawks Draft Mason West 29th Overall

With the 29th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks have selected Mason West from Medina High School of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL)

About Mason West

One of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s draft, Mason West, is a two-sport athlete for Medina High School in Minnesota, but decided to focus on hockey for his future ahead of the NHL Draft Combine. On the ice, he led the way for his high school team, racking up a total of 49 points in just 31 games played, second best on the team.

After his high school season wrapped up, he made the jump to the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Fargo Force. While being one of the younger players on the ice, West continued to produce and stand out in the limited time he was with the Force. In just 10 games, he tallied nine points. He is expected to return to Fargo next season before making his way to Michigan State University for college hockey after committing to the Spartans earlier this month.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Defensively, he uses his vision and anticipation to place himself in passing lanes and is strong on the back check. He does show a willingness to battle opponents along the boards to gain puck control, but the biggest downfall in his defensive game is his consistency. There are times when his engagement is lacking, and he is caught out of position and watching the puck.”

“On the offensive side of the puck, West is more of a playmaker at this stage of his development, though he does have a strong shot with a quick release to it. He uses his larger frame to his advantage in the skating department, with long, strong strides going down the ice to gain speed in transition. His vision is put on display when in the offensive zone, as he seems to be scanning and looking for the next play he can make fairly quickly.”

How This Affects the Blackhawks’ Plans

While West has plenty of skill and potential, he is likely going to take longer to reach the NHL level. There will be plenty of time for him to develop in the Blackhawks’ system, on top of his time spent at the USHL and collegiate levels. He is more of a long-term pick with plenty of upside and potential in his game to become a player who will make a massive impact at the NHL level. This works well for the Blackhawks, who traded up to grab West, as they already have a deep prospect system, which allows for that time to develop before jumping to the NHL.

