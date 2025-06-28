Sharks Draft Joshua Ravensbergen 30th Overall

With the 30th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the San Jose Sharks have selected Joshua Ravensbergen from the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

About Joshua Ravensbergen

When discussing goaltenders at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Joshua Ravensbergen was often considered the prospect with the highest upside, and for good reason. His measurables are everything NHL general managers look for in a starting goaltender, as he clocks in at 6-foot-5 with the confidence and poise of a player who will, one day, reach the NHL. You can’t help but look at a player with these qualities and see a 10-year starter in the net.

While playing for the Prince George Cougars for the 2024-25 season, Ravensbergen started 52 games, posting a 3.00 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. While these counting statistics may look a little bit average overall, his play was dominant at times, as he would lock down the net to a record of 33-13-4. This play took him from a fringe prospect to a potential first-round pick.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

Joshua Ravensbergen is widely expected to be the first goaltender selected at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and for all the right reasons. He is a tall, confident goaltender who relies on his size to find success between the pipes and has been working to improve his ability to stop high-danger chances from the slot, which some analysts have seen as an issue in his game.

Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars (Eric Young/CHL)

The biggest thing about Ravensbergen that will stand out to some fans is the fact he catches with his right hand, something not as popular in the hockey world today. He has also been able to dominate between the pipes with the Prince George Cougars in the Western Hockey League (WHL) because of his calmness and ability to perform well in clutch moments and with all of the tools he has, teams could be interested in him as a future starting goaltender at the NHL level.

The one big thing that catches my eye that Ravensbergen could work on is his rebound control. He tends to give up rebounds on shots from difficult angles which has led to goals against previously. He has gotten better at it and it seems as though he has continued to work on that specific skill, but it’s something he should look to fine-tune as he tries to make a push into the NHL.

This season, Ravensebergen has played 50 games posting a 2.93 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .903 save percentage (SV%). He has a 33-12-4 record giving up just 142 goals against this season.

How This Affects the Sharks’ Plans

Everyone understands that goaltenders are the most difficult position to project in the NHL. They take time to develop, and even the most prized goaltending prospects can take five-plus years to make their debut in the league. However, for San Jose, that isn’t a problem. Right now, they have Yaroslav Askarov developing in the net, so there’s no need to rush Ravensbergen into the league. They can give him the time and space to develop not just on the ice, but to grow into his frame.

In a draft class lacking knockout stars, this selection makes a lot of sense for the Sharks. Goaltending is one of those positions that you care about when you need it most, so developing a player with Ravensbergen’s potential could set them up to have an answer in the net as a 1B option behind Askarov and potentially push him for the starting role. These are lofty expectations, of course, but it’s a swing worth taking for the franchise.