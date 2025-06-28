Los Angeles Kings Draft Henry Brzustewicz 31st Overall

With the 31st pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Los Angeles Kings have selected Henry Brzustewicz from the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Henry Brzustewicz

Henry Brzustewicz is a 6-foot-1, 194-pound right-shot defenseman who can play in all three zones effectively. As noted in his prospect profile below, he’s a solid skater and can move the puck. His specialty is maintaining the flow of games, not getting trapped in his own zone. It’s not the most flashy style of play, but Brzustewicz’s skill set is coveted in the NHL.

With 42 points in 67 games, Brzustewicz had decent production. He tied for 17th among OHL defensemen. In the London Knights’ Memorial Cup-winning playoff run, he had five points and a plus-9 rating across 17 contests.

THW Profile Excerpt

“Brzustewicz is a smooth-skating defenceman who moves the puck extremely well out of his own zone. Once the puck hits his stick, he can calm the play down in his own zone. When he gains possession, he can make a great stretch pass to a teammate for a breakout and also isn’t afraid to break the puck out of the zone himself. With his smooth skating abilities, he can take two or three strides in open space, bring the puck to the neutral zone, and start an offensive rush for his team.

Henry Brzustewicz, London Knights (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

“Brzustewicz took on a bigger role this season in London as players such as Isaiah George left the team’s defensive core, and his point totals have reflected his new role. Last season in his rookie campaign, Brzustewicz only recorded six points in 52 games as he was playing on the team’s third defensive pair and sometimes being scratched. This season, playing on the second pair behind Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson and Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk, Brzustewicz had 42 points in 67 games.

“He has a great wrist shot from the point he can get through traffic, and his pinpoint accuracy either results in a goal for himself or a juicy rebound that his teammates can scoop up and put into the net. He has all of the makings of a great offensive defenceman and is only going to get better as he matures over the next two years with London.”

How This Affects the Kings’ Plans

The Kings are adding another right-shot defenseman to an already strong group on that front. Long-term, they have Brandt Clarke, Jordan Spence, and now Brzustewicz under the age of 25. After Drew Doughty retires, they’re set for the future. They’re not necessarily “big” on the right side, but these three can move the puck.

This may actually be a selection to eventually move Spence, who has been in trade rumors recently. In any event, the Kings are getting a solid player at No. 31.