Calgary Flames Draft Cullen Potter 32nd Overall

With the 32nd pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Calgary Flames have selected Cullen Potter from the Arizona State Sun Devils of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)

About Cullen Potter

While James Hagens is in the conversation, you’d have a good case if you were to claim that no forward in the 2025 class skates better than Cullen Potter. He may be undersized, but his elite skating ability makes him a dangerous player. He’s deceptive with the puck and possesses strong vision, utilizing his speed to be an on-puck threat.

As a 17-year-old in the NCAA this season, Potter performed quite admirably. He had 13 goals and 22 points across 35 games for the Sun Devils, which are good totals for his age. He should see his collegiate numbers rise over the next few seasons and become the main driver of Arizona State’s offense. At the NHL level, he has the potential to be a high-energy creator, perhaps in a middle six.

“Potter is a smaller guy, standing at just 5-foot-9, but his exceptional skating and ability to create dangerous chances off the rush set him apart in this year’s draft class. His speed, agility, and edgework make him a threat in transition. That speed and shiftiness, combined with his elite puck-handling skills, keep defenders on their heels and make it difficult to keep up with him. He is a play driver, and off the rush, whether he uses his skillset to drive toward the net, stickhandle through defenders, or stop and make a play, if he goes unchecked for even a second, he will make you pay.

“While Potter’s defensive game isn’t anything to write home about and sometimes his decision-making can lead to turnovers, he’s still very reliable in all three zones. Not only is his skating dangerous on the rush, but he also uses his speed to back-check and disrupt the opposition’s offensive attack.

“Many scouts believe Potter is the best-skating forward and one of the fastest in this year’s draft class. His offensive IQ, exceptional skating, and elite hands make him an extremely dangerous player that any NHL team would love to add.”

How This Affects the Flames’ Plans

Getting Cole Reschny at pick 18 and Potter at 32, the Flames are showing that they value traits and production over size. They’ve done some great work at the NHL Draft recently, and had a great day on paper with their two selections.

Both Reschny and Potter are potential top-six centers, with the latter leaning toward the middle six. But still, the Flames landed some skill despite nearly making the playoffs and thus not having a top-end pick. They have work to do in building up their pool, but things look a lot better for them.