Owen Martin – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Owen Martin
2024-25 Team: Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
Date of Birth: May 11, 2007
Place of Birth: Oakbank, Manitoba, Canada
Ht: 6-feet Wt: 183 pounds
Shoots: Right
Position: C
NHL Draft Position: 2025 first-year eligible
Rankings
NHL Central Scouting: 54th (among NA skaters)
FC Hockey: 155th
Gabriel Foley’s Rankings: 64th
Owen Martin is a skilled all-around center who does good work in all three zones. Offensively, he won’t blow people away with high scoring figures, but he’s a steady and consistent player who doesn’t make many mistakes with the puck, even to the point of playing too safe and not taking enough risks.
Even though Martin isn’t an elite point producer, his numbers significantly improved across his two full seasons with the Spokane Chiefs. His confidence on the puck and strong decision-making earned him a spot on Spokane’s second power-play unit. He went from 24 points in 2023-24 to 34 points in 2024-25 — driven in part by his eagerness to crash the net — despite playing 15 fewer games in the latter due to injuries. His plus/minus jumped from minus-12 in his first season to plus-16 in his second, indicating tremendous growth and maturity that NHL teams hope will develop even further.
He improved on offense and defense, the latter of which is probably the most appealing aspect of his game. He has a very high hockey IQ, and uses this to anticipate plays and position himself in passing lanes. He puts himself in the right spot, and his faceoff skill and willingness to block shots make him valuable on defense in general as well as the penalty kill. On the flip side, he needs to improve his on-puck defense, in terms of both taking the puck from players and dishing out hits. In fact, his physicality as a whole needs to improve — he’s sometimes hesitant to get involved in puck battles and often gets pushed away from the puck too easily.
Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide
Martin combines all of his strengths as an excellent transition player. Once he gains control of the puck in the defensive zone, he uses his ability to read the game to move confidently through the neutral zone and make smart decisions with the puck to generate offense whether through shooting or passing. Where many players might look to make the spectacular play, Martin consistently makes the right play and contributes to winning hockey.
Other THW Draft Profiles
Owen Martin – NHL Draft Projection
Martin’s lack of offensive explosiveness prevents him from being a top-tier prospect in this draft, but his solid 200-foot game will give teams reason to go after him in the middle rounds. He’ll also have a chance to improve his stock as an invitee to this year’s combine. He is most likely a fourth-round pick, although a late third-round selection isn’t out of the question.
Quotables
“Martin is a right-shot two-way forward with great awareness and poise. He excels at reading the game and consistently puts himself in positions to succeed all over the ice. In the defensive zone, he takes away lanes effectively while playing both as a right winger and a center. He has a good stick and solid timing on poke checks.” – Nathan Hutchinson, FC Hockey
“Martin is a very fundamental forward. He’s responsible in his positioning, how he pressures opponents, and how he moves up the ice with possession. Not the quickest skater, but he’s nimble in his stickhandling and finds quick passes easily. Works well in systems and a special teams specialist. Good instinct for where to be, but doesn’t engage opponents with his stick or body enough to make a huge impact. He needs something more – a jump, more strength, more confident driving – that could bring his game to a top level, but as it stands he’s a responsible all-three-zones forward with great PK upside.” – Gabriel Foley, Recruit Scouting
Strengths
- Offensive decision-making
- Defensive anticipation and positioning
- Shot-blocking
- Penalty killing
Under Construction – Improvements to Make
- Defensive aggression and physicality
- Play creation
- Offensive risk-taking
NHL Potential
Martin can make his mark in the NHL as the prototypical third-line center — someone who won’t dominate on offense but doesn’t turn the puck over, consistently makes the right play defensively, and plays a crucial penalty-killing role while also chipping in some scoring. If he can grow his offensive game, there’s a chance he could turn into a second-liner and even get power-play time.
Risk-Reward Analysis
Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5
Fantasy Hockey Potential
Offense – 5.5/10, Defense – 7.5/10
Awards/Achievements
- 2022 WAAA U15 First All-Star Team
- 2022 WAAA U15 goals leader
Interviews/Links
- CHL – Media Availability for WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien: Owen Martin
- YouTube – Owen Martin | Game 3 – WHL Championship Morning Skate
- The Spokesman-Review – WHL Playoffs: Spokane Chiefs forward Owen Martin returns from injury to bolster scoring depth in playoffs (from May 6, 2025)
Owen Martin Stats
Videos
Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter