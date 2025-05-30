Benjamin Rautiainen – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Benjamin Rautiainen

2024-25 Team: Tappara (Liiga)

Date of Birth: June 12, 2005

Place of Birth: Tampere, Finland

Ht: 6-feet Wt: 174 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Position: 2025 third-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 41st (among EU skaters)

Despite his slender build, Benjamin Rautiainen offers a lot to like about his game, especially on the offensive end. Capable of playing both center and wing, he has a high hockey IQ and reads the ice to anticipate plays at an elite level. He combined his vision and mental sharpness with strong passing and puckhandling to serve as one of Tappara’s best distributors this past season. His ability to make quick, accurate decisions with the puck makes him a valuable asset on the power play as well. He is also an excellent transition player. His control allows him to carry the puck through the neutral zone with ease and make smart passes to the right spots on odd-man rushes. On the other hand, his goal-scoring leaves something to be desired. He’s a confident shooter who is unafraid to shoot from difficult angles, but could probably afford to improve his selection, as over half of his shot attempts do not go on net.

Benjamin Rautiainen, Team Finland (Photo credit: Pasi Mennander)

Rautiainen’s main shortcomings lie on defense. Due to his size, he isn’t able to use physicality to make much of an impact. He’s not afraid to absorb contact, as he draws a lot of penalties, but he hasn’t figured out how to make the same kind of impact with his body on defense. As a result, he doesn’t win many puck battles, isn’t an effective forechecker and doesn’t get many stops in transition. He’ll need to bulk up if he wants to become an impact NHL defender. On the plus side, he uses his speed to win races to loose pucks and is good at getting his stick on the puck in non-transition plays in the defensive zone.

Rautiainen tends to elevate his game in the playoffs. He’s posted excellent scoring numbers in tournaments in several Finnish leagues, and he’s played well for Finland at various international events. Most recently, he scored the winning goal against Sweden in the 2025 World Juniors semifinal game.

Benjamin Rautiainen – NHL Draft Projection

This is Rautiainen’s last draft-eligible year, and given that he’ll turn 20 before the draft, his age and size will likely lead some teams to shy away from taking him. However, his offense and smarts make him worth a late-round pick. While a fourth-round spot isn’t out of the question for him, he’ll more likely go in the fifth or sixth round.

Quotables

“Rautiainen is a highly intelligent, puck-dominant winger who thrives on pace, vision, and deception. He possesses above-average processing skills and can read pressure and coverage extremely well in the offensive zone. Rautiainen’s value lies in his ability to connect plays with tempo and find seams that others miss — traits that are difficult to teach and carry real NHL value.” – Neutral Zone

“Rautiainen doesn’t play a physical game, and some would describe his defense as lacking, but I think with a little weight added and further development of his strength, those areas of his game can be greatly improved.” – Blue Seat Blogs

Strengths

Reading of plays

Puckhandling and passing

Winning races to loose pucks

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive physicality

Winning puck battles

Shot selection

NHL Potential

Rautiainen won’t come to North America right away, as he needs more time to put on muscle and work on his defense. He could reach the NHL in two or three seasons, which might also include time in the American Hockey League. His peak would most likely be as a third-line center who spends time on the power play.

Risk-Reward Analysis



Risk: 2/5, Reward: 3/5



Fantasy Hockey Potential



Offense: 6/10, Defense: 4/10

Awards/Achievements

2025 U20 WJC Silver Medal

Led Liiga in rookie goals in 2025

2024 U20 SM-sarja Bronze Medal, led playoffs in points and plus/minus

2023 U20 SM-sarja Champion

2021 U16 SM-sarja II All-Star Team

Kirvescast #52 – Benjamin Rautiainen (Finnish)

Benjamin Rautiainen Stats

Videos

